TIFFIN — Nicole Lynn Fretz, of Tiffin, announces her engagement to Daniel Alex Johnston Jr., of Tiffin, and formerly of South Bloomfield.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Amy and Thomas Fretz Jr., of Tiffin, and is a 2015 graduate of Calvert High School, as well as a 2018 graduate from Tiffin University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice. She is currently working at Seneca County Probate Court.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Tammy and Eugene Evans, of South Bloomfield. He graduated from Teays Valley High School in 2015 and currently works at Seneca County Sheriff’s Department.
The couple will be married on Oct. 24, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Tiffin.