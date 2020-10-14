Gino and Kathleen Frissora announce the engagement of their daughter Anne Frissora to Wes Grunden, son of Jerry and Peggy Grunden.
The bride to be is a 2010 graduate of Olentangy Orange High School and a 2014 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and is currently employed at The Ohio State University.
The groom to be is a 2006 Circleville High School Graduate and a 2011 graduate of Ohio University. He is currently employed at The Ohio State University at Newark.
The wedding is schedulded to take place in New Albany, Ohio on March 19, 2022.