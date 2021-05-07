CIRCLEVILLE — Looking for things to do in Pickaway County? Here’s some fun and interesting options featured this week. Get out and enjoy the sunshine if you can!
Don’t forget, May 9 is Mother’s Day. Find Mom something great by shopping at local boutiques! Sharff’s on West Main Street in Circleville has lots of new styles for spring and summer. They also have a supply of the BruMate cups and cozies that keep drinks cool for the summer.
Visit ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle throughout the Month of May for the Live Here. Work Here. Play Here. Photo Contest Exhibition, in collaboration with Pickaway County Park District. The gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sundays.
Find a comfortable spot outside and enjoy reading a book from Pickaway County Library. Going on a drive? Audiobooks are available, too. Stop in at the Main Library in Circleville, Floyd E. Younkin Branch in Ashville, or connect your library card to the online resources such as Hoopla or Libby to check out items directly from your mobile device or tablet.
Sit out on the beautiful patio at Watt Street Tavern in Circleville. This summer they will be featuring a variety of musical acts outside, weather permitting. They also have a great selection of Ohio craft beers.
Treat yourself (or grab a gift for Mom) at Wittich’s Candy Shop. Don’t forget that they have ice cream too.