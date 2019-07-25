The G.E. Retirees awarded four Ed and Edith Grigg scholarships during their July 16 lunch meeting held at Goodwin’s. Recipients of the scholarships are Kyle Huffhines, Rachel Noble, Sydney Spickard and Ryan D. Wolfe.
Huffhines is the son of Mark and Melissa Hoffhines and grandson of G.E. employee John Hoffhines. He is a graduate of Teays Valley High School and plans to attend Bowling Green State University to major in architecture and environmental design.
Noble is the daughter of Rick and Lisa Noble and granddaughter of G.E. employee Maria Yearin and great-granddaughter of G.E. employee Opal Hettinger. She is a graduate of Logan Elm High School and plans to attend Ohio University and major in special education and occupational therapy.
Spickard is the daughter of Mack and Shanna Spickard and granddaughter of G.E. employee Marcia Speakman. She is a graduate of Saliine High School, Saline, Michigan and plans to attend Michigan State University and major in secondary education to teach English.
Wolfe is the son of Kyle and Kellie Wolfe and grandson of G.E. employee Gail Wolfe Jr. He is a graduate of Teays Valley High School and plans to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University to major in secondary education to teach math or English.
Virgil Johnson gave each of the graduates a $3,000 check and a plaque in recognition of receiving a scholarship.