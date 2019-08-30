CIRCLEVILLE — The August meeting of the Circleville Garden Club was held at the home of Bob and Carolyn Clemons. Seventeen members were present.
The nominating committee of Betty Gilmore, Kathleen Hall, and Ginny Zaayer presented the new slate of officers for 2020, and the four officers were elected unanimously. The 2020 officers will be Sara Mack, President; Betty Gilmore, Vice President; Kathleen Hall, Secretary; and Debbie Bapst, Treasurer. The new officers will be sworn in at the October meeting.
President Joanne Bullock reported that the planning meeting for the Deer Creek Christmas decorating will be held Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the lodge. The garden clubs in Pickaway and surrounding counties have decorated Deer Creek Lodge for the holiday season for the last several years. Delicious refreshments were served by Evelyn Warner and Tom and Elaine Fletcher.
Next month’s meeting will be the club’s annual picnic at Slate Run Metro Park.
Gardening tip — Plant some cool season plants to fill in gaps in the landscape and brighten up the end of season garden. Examples — asters, kale, chrysanthemums, and cyclamen.