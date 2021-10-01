CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Pumpkin Show invites Circleville business owners to participate in the 20201 window and/or storefront decorating contest. The contest is being sponsored by the Circleville Pumpkin Show and as in years past, we will have only one division with a first, second and third.
We will again be judging in the evening, once around 5 p.m. and again around 6-630 p.m. so the judges get to view your displays both in daylight and dark.
Following are the rules for the contest:
• Any Pickaway County storefront is eligible (merchants, church groups, banks, scouts, etc.)
North: Ted Lewis Drive; East: Washington Street; South: Mound Street; West: the railroad tracks.
• All displays must contain one live pumpkin to be considered for the contest.
• Windows need to be completed by Monday, Oct. 18.
• Applications need to be submitted online at www.pumpkinshow.com no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.
No exceptions will be made.
• Judging will take place after 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 (you do not need to be present for the judging, just have your display ready).
• Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 19 with prize money and ribbons being distributed.
• For more information or questions, please call Diana or Ernie Weaver at 740-474-8469.
All of the participants have done an incredible job in years past, so we hope that you will again help to make our city beautiful for the 2020 Pumpkin Show and win some money too! Let’s light up our city storefronts for the community and the final judging after dark — they always look so beautiful!
Written and submitted by Diana Weaver, Pumpkin Show Committee Chair, and Ernie Weaver, Pumpkin Show Trustee.