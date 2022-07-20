Give blood, maybe win gas $

It’s not too late to be a part of something big this summer.
As we flip the calendar to August, there’s no time to wait − patients are trusting blood donors to ensure lifesaving care is ready as soon as it’s needed.
All who come to give in August will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win gas for a year (a $6,000 value)! Three lucky winners will be selected. PLUS, all donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Terms apply at www.RedCrossBlood.org/GasForAYear Don’t delay! Book a donation appointment and help keep the blood supply stable before fall routines may make it tougher to schedule time to give.
Below are the six blood drives open to the public in Pickaway County during the month of August.
Pickaway County District Library – Koch Meeting Room
Tuesday August 2
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
UMC Williamsport Community– Crown Hill Golf Course
Thursday August 4
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport
South Bloomfield Community – South Bloomfield Municipal Building Shelter House
Friday August 12
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: SBC
Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher Hall
Wednesday August 17
10 a.m. -4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
AMVETS Post 2256 – Circleville
Thursday August 18
12 p.m. -5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256
AMVETS Post 2256 – Circleville
Tuesday August 23rd
12:00pm-5:00pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256
