Give blood, maybe win gas $

It’s not too late to be a part of something big this summer.

As we flip the calendar to August, there’s no time to wait − patients are trusting blood donors to ensure lifesaving care is ready as soon as it’s needed.

All who come to give in August will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win gas for a year (a $6,000 value)! Three lucky winners will be selected. PLUS, all donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Terms apply at www.RedCrossBlood.org/GasForAYear Don’t delay! Book a donation appointment and help keep the blood supply stable before fall routines may make it tougher to schedule time to give.

Below are the six blood drives open to the public in Pickaway County during the month of August.

Pickaway County District Library – Koch Meeting Room

Tuesday August 2

12 p.m.-6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary

UMC Williamsport Community– Crown Hill Golf Course

Thursday August 4

1 p.m.-6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport

South Bloomfield Community – South Bloomfield Municipal Building Shelter House

Friday August 12

12 p.m.-6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: SBC

Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher Hall

Wednesday August 17

10 a.m. -4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC

AMVETS Post 2256 – Circleville

Thursday August 18

12 p.m. -5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256

AMVETS Post 2256 – Circleville

Tuesday August 23rd

12:00pm-5:00pm

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256

