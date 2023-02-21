March is Red Cross Month. During this month, the Red Cross honors the commitment of volunteers and blood and platelet donors to support individuals and families in need.
Red Cross Month is the perfect time for first timers to get involved and donate blood. Giving is an easy way to help a patient in need, and new donors will also get a mini physical and learn their blood type!
FOR DRIVES MARCH 1-31: Lend an arm; we’ll lend a hand.All who come to give in March will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email! Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card to help with gas or grocery expenses. There will be five lucky winners. Terms apply at RedCrossBlood.org/Help.
Below are the 7 blood drives that are open to the public in Pickaway County in March:
OhioHealth Berger Hospital; Wednesday March 1; 8:30am-1:30pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital
Believe In Fitness; Friday March 3; 1pm-6pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Believe
Pickaway County District Library; Tuesday March 7; 12pm-6pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
Teays Valley High School – Fieldhouse; Thursday March 9; 8 am-2:00pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: TVHS
Westfall High School – Gymnasium; Thursday March 9; 8am-1pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: WestfallHS
Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher Hall; Wednesday March 15; 10 am-4 pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
St. Joseph Catholic Church – Parish Center; Friday March 17; 12 pm-6 pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic
