The Red Cross depends on the generosity of volunteers to ensure blood products are available when patients need them. Red Cross blood drives and donation centers also depend on our incredible volunteers (you!) every single day. Thank you for your lifesaving gift of voluntary blood donation. You can encourage others to volunteer with you as a blood donor during National Volunteer month.
FOR DRIVES APRIL 1-23: Together with PEANUTS®, we’ll remind donors to put kindness into action, and that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives. All who come to give April 1-23 will receive an EXCLUSIVE Red Cross and PEANUTS Joe Cool T-shirt, while supplies last.
Below are the 6 blood drives open to the public in Pickaway County during the month of April.
Pickaway County District Library – Koch Meeting Room
Tuesday, April 4
12 p.m-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
UMC Williamsport Community– Crown Hill Golf Course
Thursday, April 6
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport
South Bloomfield Community – South Bloomfield Municipal Building Shelter House
Friday, April 7
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: SBC
Ohio Christian University – Maxwell Center
Tuesday, April 11
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: OHChristianU
Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher Hall
Wednesday, April 19
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
Believe In Fitness
Friday, April 28
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Believe
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.