CINCINNATI — On April 29, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded 28 Ohio airports with more than $42.1 million in federal grants to help provide economic relief for loss revenue because of COVID-19. Earlier this week, Portman announced that the FAA awarded five Northeast Ohio airports with more than $46.5 million in federal grants.
These grants come from funds accessible thanks to the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Portman released the following statement:
“A functioning and effective aviation industry is critical to our U.S. economy. During this ongoing coronavirus pandemic, travel has significantly changed, almost nearly halted, thus leaving the aviation industry in a tough economic position,” said Portman. “I’m pleased to see this CARES Act rescue money helping this industry so these airports can continue to serve Ohio, and beyond this assistance, I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Ohioans have the resources they need during these uncertain times.”
The following airports received grants:
• Northwest:
Williams County Regional Airport Authority — $30,000
Putnam County — $30,000
Fostoria Metropolitan — $30,000
Middle Bass Island — $20,000
Put-In-Bay — $20,000
Lima Allen County — $30,000
North Bass Island — $20,000
Van Wert County — $30,000
City of Findlay — $69,000
• Northeast
Portage County — $30,000
Kelleys Island Land Field — $20,000
Akron-Canton Regional — $7,609,950
• Central
Rickenbacker International — $2,218,867
Bolton Field — $69,000
John Glenn Columbus International — $31,471,589
Knox County — $30,000
• Southeast
Gallia-Meigs Regional — $30,000
Cambridge Municipal — $20,000
Richard Downing/Coshocton County — $30,000
Pike County — $1,000
Barnesville-Bradfield/Belmont County — $1,000
• Southwest
Butler County/Regional-Hogan Field — $69,000
Greene County/Lewis A Jackson Regional — $30,000
Cincinnati West — $30,000
Highland County — $30,000
Cincinnati Municipal Airport, Lunken Field — $157,000
Lakefield Airport Authority — $30,000
Sidney Municipal — $30,000