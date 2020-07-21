CIRCLEVILLE — Sidney Lauren Gray, a 2020 graduate of Circleville High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Gerhardt Family Scholarship Fund at Circleville High School’s Night of Distinction.
The presentation was made by Richard Gerhardt on behalf of Richard and Marie Gerhardt, Matt and Cindy Gerhardt and Charles and Barbara Gerhardt.
The award winner, Gray, was a member of CHS National Honor Society, serving as the vice president for the 2019-2020 school year, the Drug Free Club of America, Kiwanis Key Club, the President Publications Senior Class, a captain of Circleville’s varsity golf and varsity softball teams, where she was a 4-year letterman, and varsity basketball, Student Council Treasurer and coordinator for the Red Cross at CHS and a 33-Forever Mental Health/Suicide Awareness Ambassador in the spring of 2020.
Gray was active in many local civic organizations and community service organizations such as United Way, Pumpkin Show Kiwanis Food Booth, St. Phillips Turkey Trott, Toys for Tots, FCA Food Pantry Drive and others.
In preparation for her career goals, Gray has already obtained her State Texted Nursing Assistant Certification, Basic Life Support Certification and a National Phlebotomy Certification. Gray plans to attend Wright State University this fall to pursue a career in nursing.
With strong family, community and school support, Gray has a strong desire to succeed. Gray is the daughter of Travis and Laura Gray.
The Gerhardt Family Scholarships were established in 2005 by the Gerhardt Family to recognize the accomplishments of deserving graduates of Circleville High School, while also honoring five generations of the Gerhardt family over 125 years who have contributed to the Circleville community.
Since its inception 13 years ago, 27 scholarships have been awarded to outstanding and deserving students at CHS. Criteria used in selection include scholarships, extra-curricular/service activities, character, need and special achievements/awards.
Graduating seniors in 2021 may secure applications at the CHS Guidance Office.