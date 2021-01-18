DELAWARE — Fiona Hansen, of Groveport, Ohio, has been awarded a fall 2020 Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University. Part of The OWU Connection, the grants support research, internship, service and cultural-immersion opportunities throughout the world.
The grant awarded to Hansen supports a project titled "Our New Gold: Golden Age Spanish Monologues Reinterpreted," submitted in collaboration with students Jasmine Lew, a junior from Fremont, California, and Marcos Crespo, a sophomore from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, and faculty member Glenda Nieto-Cuebas, Ph.D., associate professor of modern foreign languages.
The digital media project will combine the fields of Spanish and theatre, with students translating Spanish theatrical texts and adapting them to heighten their focus on social issues. The spring semester project will enable students to "work with professional artists and scholars, take workshops, improve their Spanish language skills, acquire new theatrical experience and develop managerial skills," Lew said.
Ohio Wesleyan's Theory-to-Practice Grant program is competitive, with submissions evaluated by an advisory board of professors, staff and students.
The OWU Connection uses Theory-to-Practice Grants as well as Travel-Learning Courses, internships and externships, semester abroad opportunities, and more to help students think big (understand issues from multiple academic disciplines), go global (gain international perspective) and get real (translate classroom knowledge into real-world experience).
After grant recipients complete their projects, they prepare reports and presentations based on their objectives and experiences, helping them to solidify and share their knowledge.
Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation's premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more undergraduate majors than many universities its size and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports.
Through its signature program, The OWU Connection, Ohio Wesleyan teaches students to integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book "Colleges That Change Lives" and included on the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review "best colleges" lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.