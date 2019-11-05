CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County 4-H will hold its annual Open House event from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The event will take place in Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds at 415 Lancaster Pike.
The evening will include current 4-H members demonstrating their projects as well as 4-H volunteers present to answer questions and assist families in finding a 4-H club in their area. Project books will be available for viewing.
For more than 100 years The Ohio State University has been home to the largest out-of-school, educational program in the United States with over seven million young people participating last year. This program, known as 4-H, was first developed in 1902 by A.B. Graham, Superintendent of Clark County Schools in Springfield, Ohio. Since those early days, 4-H has grown to include rural, suburban, and urban youth.
Joy Sharp, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, further explained that Graham first initiated the concept of 4-H with the idea that young people could "learn by doing" in the environment around them.
Today, Ohio 4-H continues to be an exciting program for young people, said Sharp, with over 318,000 members "learning by doing" and developing themselves to their greatest potential with the motto "to make the best better."
The vision of Ohio 4-H is developing youth to become positive, productive citizens and catalysts for effective change to improve our diverse society.
Ohio 4-H programs are designed to engage youth in healthy learning experiences, thus increasing self-esteem and problem-solving skills. A wide range of content offerings encourages youth to explore science, technology, health, leadership and citizenship.
Sharp also talked about the statewide 4-H effort. She said although 4-H is most often recognized for its livestock projects and participation in the county fair, Ohio 4-H offers over 200 different projects related to the needs of people living in a complex society.
The Pickaway county 4-H program currently reaches more than 850 youth. Clubs are forming this fall. For more information about the 4-H program, contact the Pickaway County Ohio State University Extension office at 740-474-7534 or visit their website at www.pickway.osu.edu .