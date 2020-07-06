Peyton Jay Hamilton and Jessica Ryan Baer

CIRCLEVILLE — Jeremy and Michelle Hamilton, of Ashville, announce the engagement of their son, Peyton Jay Hamilton, of Ashville, to Jessica Ryan Baer, of Circleville.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Shawn and Angie Baer, of Circleville, and is a 2017 graduate of New Hope Christian Academy, as well as a 2020 graduate of Hocking College. She earned an Associate’s Degree of applied science in registered nursing.

Her grandparents are Karen Greeno, of Circleville; Warnie and Patsy Pfeifer, of Waverly; the late Gary Baer, of Circleville; and great-grandmother, Naomi Cottrill, of Chillicothe.

The bridegroom-elect is the son of Jeremy and Michelle Hamilton, of Ashville He is a 2017 graduate of Teays Valley High School and a 2020 graduate of Malone University with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration and a Bachelor of Arts in marketing. He now works at Advance CNC Machining.

He is the grandson of Paul and Marilyn Pence, of Lockbourne; Terry and Jean Hamilton, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and great-grandson of Betty Pence, of Hilliard.

The couple will be married on Sept. 5, 2020 at Circleville First Church.

