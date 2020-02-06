CANTON — Peyton Hamilton, a 2017 Teays Valley graduate, earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2019 semester at Malone University.
Hamilton, is double majoring in business administration and marketing and swims for the Malone Pioneers.
The Dean’s List is reserved for students who have earned at least a 3.5 GPA while carrying 12 or more credit hours. Malone University, located in Canton, Ohio is a private liberal arts college committed to providing students with an education based on biblical faith.