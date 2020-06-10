CANTON — Peyton Hamilton, a 2017 graduate of Teays Valley High School, was named to Malone University's Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester.
This honor is reserved for students with at least a 3.5 GPA while carrying 12 or more credit hours.
Hamilton plans to participate in Malone's commencement ceremony, which has been rescheduled for Aug. 29. He has earned two Bachelor of Arts Degrees; one in business administration and the other in marketing, while swimming for the Pioneers. Hamilton is employed by Advance Machining, located in Grove City.