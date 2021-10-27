POINT PLEASANT, West Va. — Rick Hartinger, local historian and current president of Pickaway County Historical Society, and the current president of the Camp Charlotte Chapter of the Ohio Society Sons of the American Revolution, was the key note speaker on Oct. 3 at the memorial ceremony in Point Pleasant, West Va., marking the 247th anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant and the Camp Charlotte Treaty Accord.
The event was hosted by the State of West Virginia Sons of the American Revolution. Under a picturesque day at Tu-Endie-Wei Park, where the battle took place back in fall of 1774, Hartinger addressed the audience about the significance and the legacy of the Camp Charlotte Treaty.
The treaty took place on Oct. 17, 1774 on the Pickaway Plains, now known as Pickaway County, Ohio. It was here where Chief Logan gave his famous speech. Hartinger indicated that all three events are inner-woven, but were all victims of their success.
Scholars and historians, both past and present, unanimously agree that a serious threat existed on the western frontier of the colonies, and if it had not been addressed, it would have seriously jeopardized the road to Yorktown. The colonists could have never been able to defend two fronts.
As such, some circles recognize the Battle of Point Pleasant as the first battle of the American Revolution, which has created two "factions" of public opinion. How could two events, which occurred within six months of each other, hold the same distinction.
Referring back to being victims of their own successes, Hartinger explained that there was never any documented record of the battle until establishment of United States Constitution.
The political climate in the fall of 1774 was rapidly evolving. The lightning of revolt had intensified and the thunder of discontent had reached every campfire, home and tavern in the colonies. One must place Point Pleasant and Camp Charlotte into the context of the times.
The Stamp Act had been enacted, the Boston Tea Party had already dumped the tea, the Boston Massacre had taken place, Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams had already made their voices heard, and the house of burgesses in Williamsburg, Va. was about to be dissolved and replaced with a new concept of government called the continental congress.
One could understand how the Battle of Point Pleasant and the Camp Charlotte Treaty Accord could be overlooked and forgotten in the course of human events of that time. Hartinger concluded his presentation by weighing how the two factions might derive into a mutual compromise to consider that these three events be classified "as among the first events in gaining American independence" as to their priority in this chapter of our American history.