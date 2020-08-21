Grove City — Kaitlin Hartman of Tarlton, has been awarded a scholarship from the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.
Hartman is a 2018 graduate of Logan Elm High School and is currently enrolled at Ohio University in Athens, studying Music Education with the goal to teach high school choir at a low-income school. She is the daughter of William and Tami Hartman.
Hartman comes from a long line of horsemen. Her grandfather Bill Hartman owned Billy Jack Stable, where her father worked. Upon Bill Hartman’s death, Kaitlin’s father took over and renamed the stables Hartman Stables. Her mother’s side of the family is also heavily involved in the horses. Her grandfather, Kenny Appleman, owned and trained horses. Kaitlin’s mother went into business with her grandfather and they own and train horses together.
After losing interest in the horses around middle school, Hartman says towards the end of high school, she started helping around the barn and it rekindled her interest. “I have worked for my dad and am learning how to train horses. I hope to learn more so I can continue my family’s long tradition.”
The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association awarded eight scholarships, totaling $15,000, to college and postgraduate students for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The OHHA Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors and students enrolled in a degree or certificate program. Graduate students are eligible if they are enrolled in a harness racing-specific graduate or professional-level program.
The scholarships are based on academic merit and financial need and must be used towards the cost and expenses directly related to coursework and a degree being pursued at a college or university. In addition, the applicant or their parent must be an OHHA member.