CIRCLEVILLE — Haven House of Pickaway County is hosting their annual drive-by fish fry tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their 111 Island Road location in Circleville.
The event is to benefit the organization and will feature a fish sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, a cookie and pop/water per plate.
Kingston National Bank, The Savings Bank, Pickaway County Banking Center, Captain D’s, Dan Litzinger from Circle Building Services and the Circleville Junior Women’s Club have sponsored the event.
Haven House thanked Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Newton for being the Fish Fryers for the event.