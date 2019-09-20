CIRCLEVILLE— Haven House of Pickaway County is hosting its eighth annual drive by fish fry today (Friday, Sept. 20) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Haven House will be hosting a fish fry to raise money for its organization at its 111 Island Road location.
Lisa Johnson, executive director, said meals include a fish sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, a cookie and a drink.
“A special thanks goes to the Circleville Junior Women’s club for providing the cookies and deserts,” she said. “All the money raised will be used by us for our general operating needs.”
Pickaway County, Inc. is a domestic violence and homeless shelter that strives to “empower survivors of domestic violence by providing advocacy, shelter, support and safety planning.”
The organization also provides shelter for women and children who are homeless, crisis intervention, case management, legal advocacy, referrals, support groups, and individual counseling among their services. All of the organizations services are free and confidential.
To contact the organization or for more information call 740-477-9113.