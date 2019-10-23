COMMERCIAL POINT — In an effort to serve the northern part of the county, Pickaway County Public Health will begin pilot testing an Outreach Clinic on Tuesday, Oct.22, from 2-6 p.m. at Scioto Township Service Center.
The Center is located at 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point. The Health Department will be conducting free health assessments and flu shots. The assessments will include screenings for blood pressure, pulse readings, oxygen levels, and glucose checks.
Public Health is encouraging residents to protect your health by getting a health assessment this year. Blood pressure is one of the most important screenings because high blood pressure usually has no symptoms. Therefore, it can’t be detected without being measured. High blood pressure greatly increases your risk of heart disease and stroke.
“We are transforming our Public Health model to increase access to community health and improve health outcomes for our residents,” Nasandra Wright, Health Commissioner of Pickaway County Public Health said. “The Outreach Clinic will allow us to provide better access to residents in the northern part of the county. Taking this service to the Northern part of the county will eliminate their need to travel to us. Through these Outreach Clinics,we hope to better serve the needs of our communities.”
Ralph Wolfe, Scioto Township Trustee, also acknowledged that he would love to see many Northern Pickaway County residents come out to the Township Service Center for their flu shots and wellness checks.
For additional information on services provided by the Clinical Division contact the Pickaway County Public Health at 740-477-9667.