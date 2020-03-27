CIRCLEVILLE — The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Winter Crisis program has been extended, now through May 1.
HEAP is a federally funded program that provides assistance to eligible residents with their home emergency bill and applies it directly to the utility or bulk fuel bill.
Tracey Hixon, HEAP Coordinator at PICCA, said the programs provides financial aid to people in a crisis.
“The benefit can be used by eligible households that are disconnected, pending disconnection, need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, or have 25 percent or less bulk fuel supply remaining,” Hixon stated.
“Households serviced by a PUCO regulated utility, like AEP, Columbia Gas, Dayton Power & Light, or Vectren, must sign up for the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus) or another payment plan to receive emergency benefits,” Hixon added.
Hixon explained the winter crisis program.
“The winter crisis program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income eligible customer’s main heat source and/or electric account,” Hixon said. “Eligible customers may qualify if the gross household size and income is at or below the 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline.”
As an example a family of four can qualify if they make up to or less than $45,062.50 per year.
Hixon also noted that anyone in need meeting the qualifications should bring in a photo-identification, Social Security cards for all household members, copies of current heating and electric bills and proof of income for the last 30 days for all household members.
“If self-employed or seasonal, you will need to bring the past 12 month’s income and a copy of the most recent IRS taxes filed,” Hixon continued. “If you have no income, contact the office for further instructions.”
Becky Hammond, executive director, said PICCA now has a drop off box on the west side of the building where clients can put their information in the drop box or they can leave it on the front where an employee will pick it up, make a copy and return it.
“Over at our handicap ramp entrance there is a mail slot to put your documents into the building securely,” she said. “If they’re originals we’ll make copies and return them to the client.”
Applications for the programs are processed Monday through Friday by appointment. To make an appointment to drop off forms call PICCA at 614-992-2778.
For questions or more information contact Hixon at 740-477-1655 ext. 1026 or thixon@picca.info.