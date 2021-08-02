CIRCLEVILLE — The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program (HEAP) is ongoing and eligible Pickaway County Residents can contact Pickaway County Community Action to apply for their benefits.
HEAP provides a one-time benefit to eligible Ohioans with cooling assistance during the summer months. The program runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.
The focus of the Summer Crisis Program is to provide assistance with electric bills, central air conditioning repairs and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases.
Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) Program are eligible for assistance toward their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.
Ohioans with a household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines and have a member of the household who is at least 60 years old or can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member's health, or households that have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new electric service qualify for the program.
Income eligibility for the program is for a single person making $22,540 or less, or for a family of four making $46,375.
You can begin your application online at energyhelp.ohio.gov, but will need to set up an appointment with your local Energy Assistance Provider in order to complete the application.
When you apply, you will need to complete the Energy Assistance Application and submit copies of the following documents.
• A list of all household members (include birth dates and Social Security numbers) and proof of income for everyone in the household over 18 years old for the last 30 days for each member (12 months preferred)
• Proof of citizenship or legal residency for all household members
• Proof of medical condition verified by a licensed physician or registered nurse practitioner
• Copies of your most recent utility bills
Please contact your local energy assistance provider for a list of all required documents. Depending on your income type, additional forms may be required.
To make an appointment, call 740-889-1040. If any further assistance is needed, PICCA asks to be contacted at 740-477-1655 ext. 1031.