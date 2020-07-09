CIRCLEVILLE — Because of the pandemic, uncertain economy and loss of jobs, many residents of Circleville and surrounding areas are having a hard time paying their bills — some for the very first time. Trying to figure out where to go for help can be a challenge all its own.
Columbia Gas urges their customers to reach out to them now, before disconnections begin in August for customers who are behind on their gas bills. They can work with you on affordable payment plans and provide information on other assistance available — not just for utilities, but other household expenses.
One of the assistance programs available is HeatShare, administered by the Salvation Army. They use money donated by Columbia Gas and its customers and employees to help eligible customers pay their Columbia Gas bills. The customer care team can help you get connected to the Salvation Army, or you can reach out to them directly.
More than ever before, Columbia Gas wants to help their customers get through these tough times by providing solutions to what can feel like insurmountable problems. They will work with your budget and timeline so you can feel some financial relief.
The Columbia Gas customer care teams are ready to help. Here’s how to reach them:
• Call 1-800-344-4077
• Send a message on Facebook, Twitter or Nextdoor
This is a time when we all need to ask what we can do to help our neighbors. In addition to the Salvation Army, there are many other selfless organizations serving Ohio communities.
Columbia is proud to be one of many community and business partners helping to provide Ohioans with relief during this pandemic and beyond. As a company, they've contributed more than $550,000 to nonprofit organizations across their 61 county service area to help provide assistance to those who need it most, and they remain committed to continue finding ways to help.
For details on their COVID-19 response, visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com.