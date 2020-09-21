Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2020, The Circleville Herald will implement same-day mail delivery in Pickaway County zip codes. Home delivery subscribers in Pickaway County will get their local news delivered right to their mailboxes the same day the newspaper is published. Phase one began last year when all surrounding delivery was changed over to same-day mail delivery.
“We are pleased to partner with the (USPS) United States Postal Service for delivery to our subscribers,” Regional Circulation Director Linnie Pride said. “For our customers, they should see a seamless transition in delivery, as their newspaper will still be delivered the same day it publishes. When subscribers go out to get their mail, that day’s edition of The Circleville Herald will be there.”
Because the postal carriers are already delivering to each household in Pickaway County each day, the postal service affords us the ability to continue to efficiently deliver the news to our subscribers.
“We value each of our readers of The Circleville Herald and will remain steadfast in working hard each day to provide the highest priority on informing our customers with local news, sports coverage and shopping advertising,” Pride said.
Mail conversion Q&A
Q: Why is The Circleville Herald changing from carriers to the United States Postal Service?
A: The postal service gives us the best option to deliver the daily newspaper in the most timely and cost-effective method. They already cover every household every day we publish.
Q: When will I receive my Circleville Herald?
A: You will receive the newspaper with your normal mail delivery each publication day.
Q: Will my subscription cost more?
A: No, our subscription rates will not change because of this change in delivery method.
Q: What if I don’t receive my newspaper or don’t receive it the same day?
A: Please contact the newspaper office first (740-474-3131, Ext 1). We will check the status of your account before contacting the post office and working to get you that day’s paper.
Q: My mail is being delivered to a PO Box; do I need to change anything?
A: Yes, please call the office at 740-474-3131, Ext 1 so we can update all delivery information. Our office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Q: Will my newspaper be delivered to my post office box?
A: Yes, just like your regular mail each day.
Q: Will I still be able to get a copy of The Circleville Herald in stores?
A: Yes, we have over 50 locations including gas stations, grocery stores and rack locations where you can purchase The Circleville Herald every Tuesday, Thursday and Weekend.
Q: Can I still put my subscription on vacation hold or stop?
A: Yes, if you would like to suspend your print newspaper delivery while you are on vacation, please contact the newspaper or go to our website and log into your account to process the request. If you would like to put your newspaper on “vacation hold” (where you will receive the back issues of the papers upon your return), then you will need to contact the post office just like you would for your other mail. Either way, your digital access to our website and PDF replica edition will remain active.
Q: Who can I contact with questions or issues?
A: Please call our customer service department at 740-474-3131, Ext 1