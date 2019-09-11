CHILLICOTHE — Ohio University Chillicothe will host its annual Hilltoppers for Hope 5K at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Shoemaker Center. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.
All participants will receive a race t-shirt if registered by Friday, Sept. 6th. Pre-registration costs are $20 for participants 18-plus years and $15 for participants 10-17 years. Same-day registration costs are $25 for participants 18-plus years and $20 for participants 10-17 years.
Registration for the race may be completed online at www.getmeregistered.com/HilltoppersforHope5K. A waiver form must be signed and a parent/guardian must sign the form for individuals 17 and under.
We invite you to join us for the Hilltoppers for Hope 5K! Awards will be given to the first, second, and third place 5K runner for both male and female.
All proceeds will go to the Hilltoppers for Hope Scholarship Fund to be awarded to a Chillicothe campus cancer survivor. The fund was created to benefit an OHIO Chillicothe student who has battled or is battling cancer to assist them in returning to or continuing their educational goals and bettering their future.
Questions and concerns should be directed to the OHIO Chillicothe Health & Wellness Center at 740-774-7760.