Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.