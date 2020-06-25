Dear Heloise: I’m a coupon clipper and use them frequently — when I remember to pick them up before leaving to get groceries. I’d either stick them in a pocket and forget to give them to the checker or would lose them. Then I had an idea: Tape the coupon to the item before putting it in the basket. Several checkers have commented on how this helps them. And, when I remember the tape and the coupons (ha!), I save a bit on groceries. — Doris R., Kerrville, Texas
Doris, how very organized you are! This is a really good hint, especially for those of us who are full of well intentions and a tiny bit forgetful. — Heloise
Wax on wax off
Dear Heloise: Waxing beats shaving for hair removal for me because the entire hair is removed from the root, which means smoother skin for a longer period of time than if the hair is cut bluntly at the skin’s surface. Before I go in for my treatment, my waxer suggests that I exfoliate the skin two days prior to waxing. Also, no tanning or sunbathing beforehand. And I’m supposed to not wear deodorant when my underarms are waxed. Afterward, I try to avoid touching the waxed areas.
Waxers are professionals. Find one who makes you feel comfortable, and it might be a good idea to take an aspirin or two before your treatment. — Melissa in Illinois
Helpful hints from him
Dear Heloise: Here are a few helpful hints I thought I’d share:
• If I have food scraps, bones, onion peels or anything that could stink up my wastebasket, I put them in a plastic bag and put it in the freezer until trash collection day.
• I have a bagless vacuum cleaner, so when I empty it in my wastebasket, I wet a paper towel and put it on top of what I have emptied so the dust doesn’t fly around.
• Instead of leaving my mouthwash bottle on the bathroom countertop, I purchased a salad dressing cruet (a small glass bottle) and filled it with my mouthwash and leave that on my counter instead. — Bill F., White Haven, Pennsylvania
