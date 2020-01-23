Dear Readers: The winter’s chill calls for a bright, warm and crackling fire, but is your fireplace up to snuff? Let’s take a look at some hints from the American Academy of Pediatrics (www.aap.org):

• Your chimney should have a professional cleaning and inspection each year.

• Ensure the flue is open — this draws smoke out of the home. Use a mirror to check.

• Wet wood is no good. It smokes too much and causes soot to accumulate.

• Smaller pieces of wood are better — they burn faster and smoke less.

• Start each fire with a clean slate. Remove all ash from previous fires.

• It’s a good idea to crack a window in your home, if possible, when the fireplace is going.

• Safety is always No. 1. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are a must, as is a fire extinguisher. Never leave a fire unattended.

— Heloise

Soup’s on

Dear Heloise: Cream soups straight out of the can (heated or not) can make delicious dips for breads, chips and veggies. Their easy prep saves time! — Annie in California

A splash of water or broth may make them less viscous and easier to pour. — Heloise

Cut it out!

Dear Heloise: I make cooking as efficient as possible. I purchased a specific pair of scissors to use solely in the kitchen. This has turned out to be one of my favorite purchases!

My scissors are great when I need to cut pieces of basil into thin strips to add to caprese salad or any other recipes. This is far easier and faster than cutting basil with a knife. — Taylor R., Huntington Beach, California

