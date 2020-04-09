Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.