Dear Readers: Aug. 8 is International Cat Day, a celebration since 2002. Its purpose is to raise public awareness and understanding of the domestic house cat and learn ways to help protect them.
This year’s theme is “Each Cat Matters.” Drop us a picture and description of your adorable cat to Heloise@Heloise.com. Your photo just might wind up in the Pet Pal section of my website! — Heloise
Pet pal
Dear Readers: If you’re ever feeling down and in need of some encouragement, turn to Tubbs. Jay’s happy puppy, Tubbs, is a Shih Tzu, age 3. Jay says Tubbs will fling his own toys and fetch them if no one can stop and play. And he knows each of his eight toys by name!
To see Tubbs and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” — Heloise
To trap a tick
Dear Heloise: To dispose of a tick, I get an inch or two of ordinary transparent tape and hold one end of the tape while touching the sticky side to the tick.
I fold the tape over, encasing the tick in the tape. Now it can go into the trash, with no chance of escaping. If I need to take a closer look to ID it or take it to someone else to ID, the tick is still intact and visible with no danger to anyone. — A Kansas reader (The Manhattan Mercury), via email
Neat necklaces
Dear Heloise: When traveling or moving, I string my necklaces and chains between the teeth in a comb and place another comb on top of the first. This helps prevent tangling. — Mary in Ohio
