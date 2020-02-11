Dear Heloise: What about these HOME DNA TESTS I see advertised? Can they really tell me about my ancestors and health risks I may incur? — Carol in Montana
Carol, once you supply a saliva sample, these kits purport to identify where your family originated from (your ancestry) and what genetic health concerns you may be in line for.
Your saliva contains DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), which is a blueprint of info about you, Mom, Dad, grandparents and other family members, and this blueprint can tell you about you: the color of your eyes, how tall you are and if you may be predisposed to health problems.
But hold the phone. Experts from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (www.FDA.gov) and the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) agree: These DNA kits are mostly just for fun and entertainment. The info from the test could be wrong or misleading.
Always combine any “medical results” of these DNA tests with a doctor’s consultation. — Heloise
Tech Tuesday
Dear Readers: A “thumbnail” in the 21st century is not just on your hand. A thumbnail is also a small-sized version of a picture or video used to organize or identify images, just like you would title a written file with text. — Heloise
Say what?
Dear Readers: Text messages afford us lots of ways to be brief. Here are some common abbreviations:
BBS — be back soon
CM — call me
LOL — laughing out loud
PSOS — parents standing over shoulder
PU — that stinks
SLAP — sounds like a plan
W? — why?
UGTBK — you’ve got to be kidding
— Heloise
A call for help
Dear Heloise: My friend was with her boyfriend when he threatened her, so she got on her phone, called 9-1-1 and began to order a pizza. The 9-1-1 operator knew she was in trouble and sent help for her.
This is a tactic that domestic violence prevention groups support. — Carla W. in Ohio
Fragile or not?
Dear Heloise: I put a “fragile” sticker on my suitcase when I check it at the airport. This way, it usually gets treated better and is first to come off the luggage carousel. — Marta in Pennsylvania
