Dear Heloise: There are a growing number of people who like to make their own dog food, but they need to keep something in mind. A homemade dog food may be high in protein but lacking in vitamins. If you do make your own dog food, ask your vet about vitamins you can grind up and put in their food. If your veterinarian makes recommendations on your dog’s diet, it would be wise to listen. — Larry in Texas
Milking it
Dear Heloise: I pour milk into the almost-empty strawberry jam jar, put the lid on, and shake. It makes instant strawberry milk, which the kids love. It also works fine with grape jelly and even hazelnut spread. — Donna in California
Donna, this is a great way to use every last bit of something. We love it! — Heloise
Stray socks rock!
Dear Heloise: I use stray socks for cleaning and dusting, but I just realized, it’s better to turn the sock inside out first. The inside of the sock has loopy fibers that are more absorbent and better to clean with. — Carole in Nevada
Handwashing time
Dear Heloise: When I wash my hands for 20 seconds, I turn off the water while I am lathering my hands up and use a small electronic kitchen timer to time the lathering. After I wash and dry my hands, I drink water to stay hydrated. — Mary H., Arlington, Virginia
Mary, two healthy things to do together. Kudos! — Heloise
Easy pour
Dear Heloise: Ladling the remaining soup or stew from a stock pot into a leftover container takes forever, and trying to pour it in can make a splattered mess.
I put my container in the sink and then dump in the contents of the pot. The splatter stays in the sink! — Christina, San Antonio, Texas
Organization nation
Dear Readers: Spend 30 minutes cleaning out and organizing your bathroom drawers and under the sink. Take inventory and make a shopping list. You’ll realize what you have and what you need.
Properly dispose of outdated medications. — Heloise
