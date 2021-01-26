Dear Readers: Back at it after the holidays ... did Americans stay financially within their means? Some may not have. In 2019, the big banks charged consumers a whopping $11.5 billion in overdraft fees! And 84 percent of these fees were paid by just nine percent of bank customers — the folks who can least afford it.
There’s hope, though. Experts advise getting to know the personnel at your financial institution. If they know you, they are more likely to help you.
These fees are reversible. Ask for help. Ask for a reversal of at least some of the fees, and also do not feel ashamed to say, “Please help me.” More than likely, a personal banker will sit down with you and help you formulate a budget so your money lasts as long as the month.
It’s been suggested that banks should just decline a debit card purchase instead of pushing it through and then charging an overdraft or non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee of anywhere from $35 to $50. — Heloise
Sign of the times
Dear Heloise: Since the pandemic, my husband and I have been home a lot. We’ve worn workout clothes in the summer and switched to sweats now that it is cool. We wear them 24/7. We just celebrated our 55th wedding anniversary, brought in takeout from our favorite restaurant and got dressed for dinner! — H.W. in Murrieta, California
H.W., workout wear and “athleisure” (a hybrid of workout clothes and loungewear) are trends that will be here for a while. Happy anniversary! — Heloise
