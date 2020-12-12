Dear Heloise: We rescued a puppy from the shelter for the holiday and for COVID. We named him Bunkers. One hint I started early: I rub Bunker’s feet pretty frequently to get him ready for a nail trim. He won’t be as afraid if he’s used to having his feet touched and played with! — Annabelle R. in Oregon
Happy that you’ve added Bunkers to your family! Send us a picture, and we will make him a Pet Pal! Readers, what hints do you have for caring for a furry new member of the family? Email us at: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
Pet pal
Hi Heloise: My name is Cosmos! I’m a 15-year-old Himalayan in Portland. My mom really likes your column in the Washington Post. — Cosmos
Cosmos, you are stunning! Readers, visit www.Heloise.com and click on Pet of the Week to see Cosmos. Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
Insta hot
Dear Heloise: One of the best things we put in our kitchen is an undersink water heater. We don’t have to wait for water to get hot by letting it run. It saves both time and water --and feels good, too. — Betty in Texarkana, Texas
Fresh greens
Heloise: Fresh greens will last longer with proper storage. When I purchase celery, I cut off the bottom of the stalks and save the leaves for soups, etc. I separate stalks, rinse well then dry. I wrap them in paper towels, then return to the plastic sleeve.
For parsley, I wash in a bowl of water and drain on towels, allowing time to air dry. Then I remove the stems and roll in dry paper towels and place in a plastic bag. These items will keep well in your refrigerator for weeks. — Ruth in North Canton, Ohio
Clearly convenient?
Dear Heloise: When I use those disposable wipes for eyeglasses, I look around to see what else I can clean with the barely used wipe.
I have cleaned mirrors, the glass in the picture frame, porcelain statues, anything glass or stainless steel. In the car, I use it on the rearview mirror, mirrors on the visor, windows or even the console.
This feels less wasteful and spiffs up the area at the same time. — SMT from the Texas Panhandle
Tong transfer
Dear Heloise: I’m loving container gardening now through the winter season, and succulents are my go-to plant. They are pretty easy to care for, but as most people know, cacti are prickly, and they can hurt!
I have a dedicated pair of silicone tongs that I use to transplant the cacti into their new home. No pain to me, and the plant doesn’t get crushed or damaged. — Kelly T. in Texas
Go soak your brushes — not!
Dear Heloise: Washing makeup brushes regularly is a great idea to keep them clean and to lessen bacteria, but soaking the brushes in water is a bad idea. Glue can loosen and the brush can separate. — Valerie S. in Ohio
