Dear Readers: If you are going to be away from home for a business trip or vacation and can’t find a friend to care for your pets, you have another option. You can hire a professional sitter to pet-sit in your home. Here’s what you should do.
1. Find and contact a bonded pet-sitting service, which will be licensed, insured and offer references. Talk to customers who have used the services.
2. The service will offer to charge by the day or by the visit.
3. The service will continue your dog’s regular routine.
4. To locate a sitter, contact your vet or local pet shop. You also can look online. — Heloise
House refreshening
Dear Readers: Does your carpet need refreshening? To deodorize, sprinkle baking soda on the carpet and let it set for about 10 minutes. Then vacuum up. Are your drains stinky? To get rid of the odor, pour 1/2 cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by 1 cup of vinegar. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes. Run hot water down the drain to wash out residue. Then run cold water for at least 1 minute. Don’t use this method after using commercial drain cleaners.
FYI: To freshen up your dog’s bedding, sprinkle baking soda over it in between washings. — Heloise
Pet pal
Dear Heloise: This is Dax, a 7-year-old German Shepard, playing with his new pal, 6-month-old Chase, a Belgian Malinois. Both live in Drums, Pa. — Tim Charter
Dear Readers: To see Dax and Chase, go to www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” — Heloise