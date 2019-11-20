Dear Heloise: When a recipe calls for eggs but does not specifically say which size to use, always assume it means a LARGE EGG. It’s the standard for most recipes. — Dayna in New Jersey
Soup weather
Dear Heloise: As the temperature drops, I get a craving for potato soup. It’s my all-time favorite. Have you got a recipe for this delight? — Lorna H., Hugo, Minnesota
Lorna, as a matter of fact, I do have a wonderful recipe for potato soup. You’ll need:
4 medium potatoes, cubed
1 small onion, chopped
1 tablespoon shortening
1 cup water
2 cups milk
3/4 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
Cook potatoes, onion, shortening and water in a large pot until the potatoes are soft. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Makes about 4 servings. If you like this easy and tasty recipe, you’ll find it and many more in my pamphlet Heloise’s Spectacular Soups. Remember, if you make a large pot of soup by doubling this recipe, you’ll have enough to freeze for another meal when you’re in a hurry. — Heloise
Soup hints
Dear Readers: Here are a few hints for soup makers:
• For cream soups, top off with a dollop of sour cream, yogurt or chopped herbs.
• For thicker soups, add grated cheese on top before serving.
• For clear soups, add croutons, wontons or leftover noodles from Chinese takeout.
— Heloise
A pop of color
Dear Heloise: A zester isn’t just for lemons and other fruit. Sometimes I’ll use my zester to add some color to a dish by running the zester along the sides of a carrot to get small pieces, which I sprinkle on top. It adds a splash of color. — Bella P., Gilbert, Arizona
Fizzy fruit juice
Dear Heloise: I like fruit juice, but some brands are a little too strong, so I add club soda and enjoy the flavor and the fizz. It’s refreshing, lower in calories and tastes great! — Lynda in Nebraska
A little liquor
Dear Heloise: Once in a while a recipe may call for liquor, but it’s usually only a small amount. Instead of buying a large bottle, I go to a liquor store and buy the small bottles like the ones used on an airplane. One or two mini bottles and I have what I need at a much lower price than if I’d bought a larger bottle. — P.L. in Texas
Thumbprint cookies
Dear Heloise: When I make thumbprint cookies, I use a cork from a wine bottle to make the imprint. It’s the perfect size, keeps my hands clean, and all my cookies are uniform-looking. — Nancy W., Newport, New Hampshire