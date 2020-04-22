NELSONVILLE — In January, Hocking College became one of 35 other secondary schools to be awarded a Choose Ohio First grant.
The grant — worth $65,600 — from the Ohio Department of Higher Education will fund scholarships for students joining the college’s Website and Application Development and Cybersecurity and Networking programs.
“I’m proud of the work the team put into the COF grant application,” Tasha Penwell, Computer Sciences programs manager for Hocking College, said.
The grant allows for one scholarship each worth more than $2,700 for both programs for the next five years.
The scholarships are available to Ohio residents applying or transferring to Hocking College or changing their major to one of the two Computer Sciences programs.
The Choose Ohio First Scholarship Program is designed to increase the state’s competitiveness in the science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine disciplines and in STEMM education by providing scholarships to Ohio students to Ohio colleges and universities.
“We’re looking forward to how this grant will create opportunities for learning and growth as we provide students an education for a career path that is growing and in-demand,” Penwell said.
Why choose Hocking College for Computer Science?
Hocking College’s Computer Science programs give students the real-world experience they’ll need to find employment as development or network security professionals.
Penwell said that in her conversations with recruiters, she’s been told that while they don’t require college degrees, it’s a preference.
“Employers want the college degree because it shows the graduate has some experience being on their own and having accountability,” Penwell said. “That’s the reason they want the college degree.”
More than that preference for many recruiters is support students can get through in-person classroom instruction.
Penwell says the classroom provides more structure for students and gives them a chance to ask their instructor questions as the lesson or lab moves along.
Students in the programs are also encouraged to attend conferences and workshops. Penwell says she tells students when they have the chance to attend as volunteers because they can usually get in for free.
“At Hocking, you not only get that structure in the classroom, but you also get the connections and the resources to go out and connect with people,” Penwell explained. “They get to network, meet with professionals, meet with recruiters and just build those connections and those relationships.”
That process starts in the first semester of classes, so when a student graduates, they’ve established relationships with companies and professionals to help them get a job.
“They’ve learned the soft skills they need to meet with people, work with people, talk with people and just be successful in their particular field,” Penwell said.