LOGAN — A favorite attraction in Southeast Ohio’s Hocking Hills, Jack Pine Studio today announced it is resuming its wildly popular glassblowing workshops.
Beginning June 12, Jack Pine’s team of gifted artists will lead travelers in this creative hands-on experience. Students will craft gleaming works of art in this exciting medium, learning professional techniques from skilled glass artist Madi Cano.
Throughout the pandemic, Pine and his team worked tirelessly to offer a respite for visitors building safe, socially-distanced plexi stations from which guests could view live glassblowing demonstrations, both indoors and out. One of the first glass studios in the nation to reopen glassblowing workshops, these are back in Jack Pine Studio’s signature fun and safe fashion, with attendee reservations now open.
As part of community-wide COVID-19 safety efforts, classes are reserved in time slots for cohort groups of two, four or six. Each group of participants will choose to create either a glass paperweight, solid pumpkin or solid heart. After a thorough demonstration by Cano, each guest will then have time to practice what they learn, turning blobs of molten glass into beautiful works of art. Complete details and reservations are available now at JackPineStudio.com.
“We are so excited to begin offering glassblowing classes again — especially after the year we have all endured,” said Artist Jack Pine. “These workshops have been loved by so many in the past. We can’t wait to bring this unique artistic experience back in a safe way.”
Jack Pine grew up in Southern Ohio, studied at Columbus College of Art and Design and then refined his skills at the famous glass houses of Seattle. Drawn to nature and inspired by its organic forms, he returned to his Ohio roots to perfect his art in the woods of the Southeast Ohio’s Hocking Hills.
Jack Pine Studio is located in the heart the Hocking Hills at 21397 OH-180, Laurelville, Ohio 43135. With several acres of land serving as an outdoor gallery, along with a vibrant indoor gallery and live demonstration studio, guests can watch the studio’s gifted team of glassblowers at work with plenty of space for social distancing.
Demonstrations take place daily and the studio and gallery are open for shopping and viewing Monday-Thursday 10 a.m-5 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m-4 p.m.
In addition to stunning pieces crafted by Pine and his team, the gallery also features the work of other talented artists from across the U.S. Details, online shopping and class registration are offered at jackpinestudio.com.