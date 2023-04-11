Holbrook awarded scholarship from Ohio Soybean Council Foundation

Kiley Holbrook 

 Kelly Lambert-Greer

WORTHINGTON — The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce that Kiley Holbrook of Amanda, Ohio, has been awarded a $3,000 Ohio Soybean Council Foundation Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year.


