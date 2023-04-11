Holbrook awarded scholarship from Ohio Soybean Council Foundation

WORTHINGTON — The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce that Kiley Holbrook of Amanda, Ohio, has been awarded a $3,000 Ohio Soybean Council Foundation Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year.
In its 16th year of programming, the OSCF is awarding 15 scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students in Ohio. The OSCF Scholarship Program was created to encourage undergraduate students to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, as well as to support ongoing graduate-level research. Since 2008, the OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $550,000 in scholarship funds to students studying agriculture or a related field at Ohio colleges or universities.
“Congratulations to all of the 2023-2024 scholarship winners,” said Cindy Layman, Hardin County soybean farmer and OSCF scholarship committee member. “I was beyond impressed by the caliber of the students we met and their passion for agriculture. These students make me excited for the future of the soybean industry.”
Holbrook is a junior at Ohio State University studying agricultural communication and public policy.
Established by the Ohio Soybean Council in 2007, the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation is a 501c(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of the soybean industry through the support of scientific research and education. www.soyohio.org/scholarship.
Headquartered in Worthington, the Ohio Soybean Council is governed by a volunteer farmer board, which directs the Soybean Promotion and Research Program. The program’s primary goal is to improve soybean profitability by targeting research and development, education and promotion projects through the investment of farmer-contributed funds (checkoff). www.soyohio.org.
