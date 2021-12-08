CIRCLEVILLE — Here is a handful of events happening this week in Pickaway County.
Don’t miss the Christmas tree lighting at Pumpkin Show Park this Sunday. More info on this and other events are below:
Thursday, Dec. 9
• Christmas Open House — Pickaway Senior Center; 1-3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
• South Bloomfield PD's "Topple the Tahoe" food, coat and toy drive; 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Cookie Walk — Circleville Presbyterian Church; 9 a.m.-gone
• Free professional photos with Santa — Joyhouse Coffee; 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• I Spy an Elf Scavenger Hunt — Downtown Circleville; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Dog Visit with Santa — Ashville Shelter House; 12-4 p.m.
• Santa Party — Pickaway County Library; 1-3 p.m.
• Live Nativity drive-thru — Living by Faith Ministries; 6-7:30 p.m.
• Lasagna dinner — AMVETS; 5-7 p.m.
• Candy Cane Express Visit with the Grinch and free cookies and cider — Jonesy's Treasure Chest; 6-8 p.m.
• Ugly Sweater Christmas Party — Smitty's New Holland; 7:30-11 p.m.
• Tootles Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive — Tootles Circleville; 8 p.m.-midnight
Sunday, Dec. 12
• Breakfast Buffet with Santa — Deer Creek Lodge; 8:30-10:30 a.m.
• Christmas in Pumpkin Park — Downtown Circleville; 1-6 p.m.
• Children’s Jingle Bell Tea — Mount Oval Historic House and Farm; 2 p.m.
• Midnight Clear: “Simply Christmas” Concert — Community UMC; 6:30 p.m.