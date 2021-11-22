CIRCLEVILLE — St Joseph Church, 134 West Mound Street, Circleville, will deliver annual Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. We are inviting those residents of Pickaway County who have a special need: senior citizens, handicapped, unemployed, and those who are alone.
There is no cost for this traditional meal that will be served from 12 until 1 p.m. Unfortunately, no dine in meals will be served this year.
Please call St. Joseph office 740-477-2549 before Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving and Dec. 22 for Christmas. Please leave a good address and phone number.