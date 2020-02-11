LANCASTER — Home Helpers of Lancaster has received the recognition as a Best of Home Care “Leader in Excellence” by one of the home care industry’s leading independent authorities, Home Care Pulse.
This is the highest award a home care agency can receive from Home Care Pulse and is awarded based on both client and employee satisfaction ratings. Out of thousands of home care agencies nationwide, Home Helpers of Lancaster was one of only 249 agencies to receive this prestigious honor, and the only agency in Central Ohio to be recognized as a “Leader in Excellence”.
“This award is truly an honor to receive and it affirms Home Helpers’ commitment and dedication to be the best as both a provider of choice and employer of choice in our community,” says Jody Amspaugh, owner of Home Helpers.
Home Care Pulse is the home care industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs.
“Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible,” says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. “It’s thrilling to see the efforts that Home Helpers of Lancaster is making to provide outstanding care and employment. Home Helpers of Lancaster has worked extremely hard to qualify to provide high-quality care and this award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
“As a Leader in Excellence, when you choose Home Helpers you can be confident that you will receive exceptional care and unmatched service,” states Carl Amspaugh, owner of Home Helpers.
Home Helpers of Lancaster strives to “Make Life Easier” by assisting our aging community and Seniors remain independent wherever it is they call home. From a couple of hours to 24/7 care, you can count on Home Helpers of Lancaster! Proudly serving Fairfield, Hocking, Perry, and Pickaway counties!
For more information about Home Helpers, call them at 740-689-9410, or visit their website at www.homehelpershomecare.com/lancaster