Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.