COLUMBUS — Horizon, an Ohio-based fiber-optic broadband company, announced that it is continuing to expand its regional state-of-the-art fiber-optic network to residents and businesses in Lancaster.
This Horizon Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) expansion includes 183 miles of new fiber, passing nearly 15,000 homes and businesses in Lancaster.
The extended Horizon footprint is to support growing network requirements for users across the region, offering greater speeds and heightened bandwidth capabilities with affordable broadband options while underscoring Horizon’s role as a trusted network partner across the Midwest. Construction on the Lancaster fiber-optic network leg is to begin in May 2022 and go live to customers in November 2022.
“Reliable connectivity is no longer a need, it’s a necessity,” says Jim Capuano, CEO at Horizon.
“At Horizon, we are committed to expanding our fiber-optic network for Lancaster residents and businesses to access greater bandwidth and faster internet speeds. We are proud to offer high-quality, affordable and reliable broadband solutions to Lancaster and keep our Midwest communities connected.”
“Partnering with Horizon creates a fantastic opportunity for our citizens to have access to dependable, high-speed fiber internet,” notes David Scheffler, mayor of Lancaster.
“This fiber project makes our city even more attractive to new residents and businesses, as it will benefit the community by connecting our schools, businesses, homes, and more.”
Horizon is dedicated to continuing its strategic growth on behalf of customers across the Midwest. Today, Horizon operates 5,500+ miles of fiber across Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and Indiana, with data center connectivity and backhaul services that span up to Chicago, Illinois.
Currently, Horizon is in the FTTH construction phase in Greenfield and Washington Court House, Ohio, and is to soon announce six additional fiber-optic build outs across the region.
Lancaster customers can pre-register now for this exciting new service; visit horizonconnects.com/Lancaster/ and pre-register today.
To learn more about Horizon, visit www.horizonconnects.com or call 866-416-7163.