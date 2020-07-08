Halter
1st — Hannah Milner
2nd — Robert Meyer
3rd — Sierra Buriss
4th — Alexandria Pontius
5th — Alexandria Horton
6th — Mackenzie Baggett
7th — Astaria Roberts
8th — Jadalyn Danberry
9th — Mya Campbell
10th — Olivia Rings
Showmanship 14-18
1st — Jadalyn Danberry
2nd — Sierra Burriss
3rd — Astaria Roberts
4th — Kassidy Leasure
5th — Alexandria Horton
6th — Olivia Rings
7th — Hannah Mullins
8th — Alexandria Pontius
9th — Mackenzie Baggett
10th — Robert Meyer
Showmanship 9-13
1st — Lilian Minier
2nd — Rylee Gannon
3rd — Audrey Pancake
4th — Courtney Melton
5th — Lexie Saint
6th — Tara Wolfe
7th — Olivia Rader
8th — Sadie Reay
9th — Jacob Robinson
10th — Carolyn Yarnell
Showman of Showman
1st — Jadalyn Danberry
2nd — Sierra Burriss
3rd — Lilian Minier
4th — Rylee Gannon
Walk Trot
1st — Audrey Pancake
2nd — Alex Patton
3rd — Courtney Melton
Pony Western Pleasure
1st — Garrett Speakman
2nd — Rylee Gannon
3rd — Samuel Jones
4th — Lexie Saint
5th — Olivia Rings
6th — Jaelyn O’Bryan
Western Pleasure Horse 14-18
1st — Hannah Mullins
2nd — Mackenzie Baggett
3rd — Alexandria Horton
4th — Hannah Milner
5th — Sierra Riddle
6th — Alexandria Pontius
7th — Astaria Roberts
8th — Olivia Rings
9th — Sierra Burriss
Western Pleasure Horse 9-13
1st — Carolyn Yarnell
2nd — Lilian Minier
3rd — Gracyn Speakman
4th — Patience Murphy
5th — Rylee Gannon
Western Horsemanship 14-18
1st — Hannah Milner
2nd — Robert Meyer
3rd — Mackenzie Baggett
4th — Sierra Burriss
5th — Sierra Riddle
6th — Alexandria Pontius
7th — Olivia Rings
8th — Carlee Reed
9th — Hannah Mullins
10th — Samuel Jones
Western Horsemanship 12-13
1st — Lexie Saint
2nd — Rylee Gannon
3rd — Caroline Rowe
4th — Lilian Minier
5th — Patience Murphy
6th — Tara Wolfe
7th — Olivia Rader
Western Horsemanship 9-11
1st — Sadie Reay
2nd — Gracyn Speakman
3rd — Carolyn Yarnell
4th — Garrett Speakman
Easy Gaited Pleasure
1st — Mya Campbell
2nd — Hailey Graham
3rd — Kassidy Leasure
Easy Gaited Equitation
1st — Kassidy Leasure
2nd — Hailey Graham
Pony English Pleasure
1st — Lexie Saint
2nd — Rylee Gannon
3rd — Olivia Rader
4th — Audrey Pancake
English Pleasure Horse 14-18
1st — Hannah Milner
2nd — Mackenzie Baggett
3rd — Alexandria Horton
4th — Alexandria Pontius
5th — Sierra Burriss
6th — Sierra Riddle
7th — Jadalyn Danberry
8th — Kassidy Leasure
9th — Hannah Mullins
10th — Astaria Roberts
English Pleasure Horse 9-13
1st — Caroline Rowe
2nd — Patience Murphy
3rd — Jacob Robinson
4th — Carolyn Yarnell
5th — Gracyn Speakman
6th — Rylee Gannon
English Equitation 14-18
1st — Jadalyn Danberry
2nd — Hannah Milner
3rd —Alexandria Pontius
4th — Mackenzie Baggett
5th — Alexandria Horton
6th — Hannah Mullins
7th — Astaria Roberts
8th — Sierra Burriss
9th — Kassidy Leasure
English Equitation 9-13
1st — Lexie Saint
2nd — Rylee Gannon
3rd — Carolyn Yarnell
4th — Patience Murphy
5th — Gracyn Speakman
6th — Olivia Rader
7th — Caroline Rowe
8th — Jacob Robinson
Ranch Pleasure
1st — Robert Meyer
2nd — Olivia Rader
3rd — Hannah Mullins
4th — Alexandria Pontius
5th — Carolyn Yarnell
6th — Lexie Saint
7th — Sadie Reay
8th — Sierra Riddle
9th — Rylee Gannon
10th — Tara Wolfe
Versatility
1st — Mackenzie Baggett
2nd — Sierra Burriss
3rd — Alexandria Pontius
4th — Astaria Roberts
5th — Rylee Gannon
6th — Lexie Saint
7th — Carolyn Yarnell
8th — Caroline Rowe
Gaited Pleasure
1st — Mya Campbell
2nd — Hailey Graham
3rd — Kassidy Leasure
Gaited English Equitation
1st — Hailey Graham
2nd — Kassidy Leasure
Gaited Western Horsemanship
1st — Hailey Graham
2nd — Kassidy Leasure
Production
1st — Courtney Melton
Musical Freestyle
1st — Sierra Riddle
2nd — Rylee Gannon
3rd — Alexandria Pontius
4th — Courtney Melton
5th — Carolyn Yarnell
6th — Tara Wolfe
7th — Jaelyn O’Bryan
Barrels 14 — 18
1st — Mya Campbell
2nd — Robert Meyer
3rd — Sierra Riddle
4th — Alexandria Pontius
5th — Mackenzie Baggett
6th — Kassidy Leasure
7th — Hannah Mullins
8th — Hailey Graham
9th — Samuel Jones
10th — Astaria Roberts
Barrels 9 — 13
1st — Olivia Rader
2nd — Caroline Rowe
3rd — Lexie Saint
4th — Rylee Gannon
5th — Patience Murphy
6th — Sadie Reay
7th — Arly Kisner
8th — Carolyn Yarnell
9th — Lilian Minier
10th — Audrey Pancake
Cones and Barrels 14 — 18
1st — Mya Campbell
2nd — Hannah Mullins
3rd — Mackenzie Baggett
4th — Alexandria Pontius
5th — Robert Meyer
6th — Samuel Jones
7th — Alexandria Horton
8th — Astaria Roberts
Cones and Barrels 9 — 13
1st — Olivia Rader
2nd — Lexie Saint
3rd — Rylee Gannon
4th — Arly Kisner
5th — Carolyn Yarnell
6th — Sadie Reay
7th — Garrett Speakman
Poles 14 — 18
1st — Sierra Riddle
2nd — Mackenzie Baggett
3rd — Robert Meyer
4th — Alexandria Pontius
5th — Jadalyn Danberry
6th — Samuel Jones
7th — Kassidy Leasure
8th — Alexandria Horton
9th — Astaria Roberts
10th — Hailey Graham
Poles 9 — 13
1st — Olivia Rader
2nd — Lexie Saint
3rd — Rylee Gannon
4th — Caroline Rowe
5th — Carolyn Yarnell
6th — Arly Kisner
7th — Tara Wolfe
8th — Audrey Pancake
9th — Lilian Minier
10th — Courtney Melton
Stakes Race 14 — 18
1st — Jadalyn Danberry
2nd — Robert Meyer
3rd — Alexandria Pontius
4th — Mackenzie Baggett
5th — Alexandria Horton
6th — Olivia Rings
7th — Samuel Jones
Stakes Race 9 — 13
1st — Olivia Rader
2nd — Caroline Rowe
3rd — Lexie Saint
4th — Arly Kisner
5th — Rylee Gannon
6th — Patience Murphy
7th — Sadie Reay
8th — Tara Wolfe
9th — Lilian Minier
10th — Carolyn Yarnell
Reining
1st — Alexandria Pontius
2nd — Caroline Rowe
3rd — Robert Meyer
4th — Olivia Rader
5th — Rylee Gannon
6th — Carolyn Yarnell
Trail
1st — Olivia Rader
2nd — Caroline Rowe
3rd — Jadalyn Danberry
4th — Robert Meyer
5th — Rylee Gannon
6th — Sadie Reay
Trail in Hand
1st — Jadalyn Danberry
2nd — Lilian Minier
3rd — Rylee Gannon
4th — Tara Wolfe
5th — Carolyn Yarnell
6th — Jacob Robinson
Hunter Hack 14 — 18
1st — Alexandria Horton
2nd — Mackenzie Baggett
3rd — Hannah Milner
4th — Jadalyn Danbery
5th — Sierra Riddle
6th — Alexandria Pontius
Hunter Hack 9 — 13
1st — Lexie Saint
2nd — Olivia Rader
3rd — Caroline Rowe
4th — Patience Murphy
5th — Carolyn Yarnell
6th — Rylee Kisner
Novice Hunter (Crossrails)
1st — Hannah Milner
2nd — Sierra Riddle
3rd — Patience Murphy
4th — Jacob Robinson
5th — Hannah Mullins
Novice Hunt Seat Equitation
1st — Hannah Milner
2nd — Sierra Riddle
3rd — Patience Murphy
4th — Jacob Robinson
5th — Hannah Mullins
Low Working Hunter 2'3"
1st — Jadalyn Danberry
2nd — Olivia Rader
3rd — Caroline Rowe
4th — Mackenzie Baggett
5th — Lexie Saint
6th — Rylee Gannon
7th — Carolyn Yarnell
8th — Alexandria Pontius
Intermediate Hunt Seat Equitation 2’3”
1st — Alexandria Horton
2nd — Mackenzie Baggett
3rd — Olivia Rader
4th — Jadalyn Danberry
5th — Alexandria Pontius
6th — Rylee Gannon
7th — Caroline Rowe
8th — Lexie Saint
9th — Carolyn Yarnell