Halter

1st — Hannah Milner

2nd — Robert Meyer

3rd — Sierra Buriss

4th — Alexandria Pontius

5th — Alexandria Horton

6th — Mackenzie Baggett

7th — Astaria Roberts

8th — Jadalyn Danberry

9th — Mya Campbell

10th — Olivia Rings

Showmanship 14-18

1st — Jadalyn Danberry

2nd — Sierra Burriss

3rd — Astaria Roberts

4th — Kassidy Leasure

5th — Alexandria Horton

6th — Olivia Rings

7th — Hannah Mullins

8th — Alexandria Pontius

9th — Mackenzie Baggett

10th — Robert Meyer

Showmanship 9-13

1st — Lilian Minier

2nd — Rylee Gannon

3rd — Audrey Pancake

4th — Courtney Melton

5th — Lexie Saint

6th — Tara Wolfe

7th — Olivia Rader

8th — Sadie Reay

9th — Jacob Robinson

10th — Carolyn Yarnell

Showman of Showman

1st — Jadalyn Danberry

2nd — Sierra Burriss

3rd — Lilian Minier

4th — Rylee Gannon

Walk Trot

1st — Audrey Pancake

2nd — Alex Patton

3rd — Courtney Melton

Pony Western Pleasure

1st — Garrett Speakman

2nd — Rylee Gannon

3rd — Samuel Jones

4th — Lexie Saint

5th — Olivia Rings

6th — Jaelyn O’Bryan

Western Pleasure Horse 14-18

1st — Hannah Mullins

2nd — Mackenzie Baggett

3rd — Alexandria Horton

4th — Hannah Milner

5th — Sierra Riddle

6th — Alexandria Pontius

7th — Astaria Roberts

8th — Olivia Rings

9th — Sierra Burriss

Western Pleasure Horse 9-13

1st — Carolyn Yarnell

2nd — Lilian Minier

3rd — Gracyn Speakman

4th — Patience Murphy

5th — Rylee Gannon

Western Horsemanship 14-18

1st — Hannah Milner

2nd — Robert Meyer

3rd — Mackenzie Baggett

4th — Sierra Burriss

5th — Sierra Riddle

6th — Alexandria Pontius

7th — Olivia Rings

8th — Carlee Reed

9th — Hannah Mullins

10th — Samuel Jones

Western Horsemanship 12-13

1st — Lexie Saint

2nd — Rylee Gannon

3rd — Caroline Rowe

4th — Lilian Minier

5th — Patience Murphy

6th — Tara Wolfe

7th — Olivia Rader

Western Horsemanship 9-11

1st — Sadie Reay

2nd — Gracyn Speakman

3rd — Carolyn Yarnell

4th — Garrett Speakman

Easy Gaited Pleasure

1st — Mya Campbell

2nd — Hailey Graham

3rd — Kassidy Leasure

Easy Gaited Equitation

1st — Kassidy Leasure

2nd — Hailey Graham

Pony English Pleasure

1st — Lexie Saint

2nd — Rylee Gannon

3rd — Olivia Rader

4th — Audrey Pancake

English Pleasure Horse 14-18

1st — Hannah Milner

2nd — Mackenzie Baggett

3rd — Alexandria Horton

4th — Alexandria Pontius

5th — Sierra Burriss

6th — Sierra Riddle

7th — Jadalyn Danberry

8th — Kassidy Leasure

9th — Hannah Mullins

10th — Astaria Roberts

English Pleasure Horse 9-13

1st — Caroline Rowe

2nd — Patience Murphy

3rd — Jacob Robinson

4th — Carolyn Yarnell

5th — Gracyn Speakman

6th — Rylee Gannon

English Equitation 14-18

1st — Jadalyn Danberry

2nd — Hannah Milner

3rd —Alexandria Pontius

4th — Mackenzie Baggett

5th — Alexandria Horton

6th — Hannah Mullins

7th — Astaria Roberts

8th — Sierra Burriss

9th — Kassidy Leasure

English Equitation 9-13

1st — Lexie Saint

2nd — Rylee Gannon

3rd — Carolyn Yarnell

4th — Patience Murphy

5th — Gracyn Speakman

6th — Olivia Rader

7th — Caroline Rowe

8th — Jacob Robinson

Ranch Pleasure

1st — Robert Meyer

2nd — Olivia Rader

3rd — Hannah Mullins

4th — Alexandria Pontius

5th — Carolyn Yarnell

6th — Lexie Saint

7th — Sadie Reay

8th — Sierra Riddle

9th — Rylee Gannon

10th — Tara Wolfe

Versatility

1st — Mackenzie Baggett

2nd — Sierra Burriss

3rd — Alexandria Pontius

4th — Astaria Roberts

5th — Rylee Gannon

6th — Lexie Saint

7th — Carolyn Yarnell

8th — Caroline Rowe

Gaited Pleasure

1st — Mya Campbell

2nd — Hailey Graham

3rd — Kassidy Leasure

Gaited English Equitation

1st — Hailey Graham

2nd — Kassidy Leasure

Gaited Western Horsemanship

1st — Hailey Graham

2nd — Kassidy Leasure

Production

1st — Courtney Melton

Musical Freestyle

1st — Sierra Riddle

2nd — Rylee Gannon

3rd — Alexandria Pontius

4th — Courtney Melton

5th — Carolyn Yarnell

6th — Tara Wolfe

7th — Jaelyn O’Bryan

Barrels 14 — 18

1st — Mya Campbell

2nd — Robert Meyer

3rd — Sierra Riddle

4th — Alexandria Pontius

5th — Mackenzie Baggett

6th — Kassidy Leasure

7th — Hannah Mullins

8th — Hailey Graham

9th — Samuel Jones

10th — Astaria Roberts

Barrels 9 — 13

1st — Olivia Rader

2nd — Caroline Rowe

3rd — Lexie Saint

4th — Rylee Gannon

5th — Patience Murphy

6th — Sadie Reay

7th — Arly Kisner

8th — Carolyn Yarnell

9th — Lilian Minier

10th — Audrey Pancake

Cones and Barrels 14 — 18

1st — Mya Campbell

2nd — Hannah Mullins

3rd — Mackenzie Baggett

4th — Alexandria Pontius

5th — Robert Meyer

6th — Samuel Jones

7th — Alexandria Horton

8th — Astaria Roberts

Cones and Barrels 9 — 13

1st — Olivia Rader

2nd — Lexie Saint

3rd — Rylee Gannon

4th — Arly Kisner

5th — Carolyn Yarnell

6th — Sadie Reay

7th — Garrett Speakman

Poles 14 — 18

1st — Sierra Riddle

2nd — Mackenzie Baggett

3rd — Robert Meyer

4th — Alexandria Pontius

5th — Jadalyn Danberry

6th — Samuel Jones

7th — Kassidy Leasure

8th — Alexandria Horton

9th — Astaria Roberts

10th — Hailey Graham

Poles 9 — 13

1st — Olivia Rader

2nd — Lexie Saint

3rd — Rylee Gannon

4th — Caroline Rowe

5th — Carolyn Yarnell

6th — Arly Kisner

7th — Tara Wolfe

8th — Audrey Pancake

9th — Lilian Minier

10th — Courtney Melton

Stakes Race 14 — 18

1st — Jadalyn Danberry

2nd — Robert Meyer

3rd — Alexandria Pontius

4th — Mackenzie Baggett

5th — Alexandria Horton

6th — Olivia Rings

7th — Samuel Jones

Stakes Race 9 — 13

1st — Olivia Rader

2nd — Caroline Rowe

3rd — Lexie Saint

4th — Arly Kisner

5th — Rylee Gannon

6th — Patience Murphy

7th — Sadie Reay

8th — Tara Wolfe

9th — Lilian Minier

10th — Carolyn Yarnell

Reining

1st — Alexandria Pontius

2nd — Caroline Rowe

3rd — Robert Meyer

4th — Olivia Rader

5th — Rylee Gannon

6th — Carolyn Yarnell

Trail

1st — Olivia Rader

2nd — Caroline Rowe

3rd — Jadalyn Danberry

4th — Robert Meyer

5th — Rylee Gannon

6th — Sadie Reay

Trail in Hand

1st — Jadalyn Danberry

2nd — Lilian Minier

3rd — Rylee Gannon

4th — Tara Wolfe

5th — Carolyn Yarnell

6th — Jacob Robinson

Hunter Hack 14 — 18

1st — Alexandria Horton

2nd — Mackenzie Baggett

3rd — Hannah Milner

4th — Jadalyn Danbery

5th — Sierra Riddle

6th — Alexandria Pontius

Hunter Hack 9 — 13

1st — Lexie Saint

2nd — Olivia Rader

3rd — Caroline Rowe

4th — Patience Murphy

5th — Carolyn Yarnell

6th — Rylee Kisner

Novice Hunter (Crossrails)

1st — Hannah Milner

2nd — Sierra Riddle

3rd — Patience Murphy

4th — Jacob Robinson

5th — Hannah Mullins

Novice Hunt Seat Equitation

1st — Hannah Milner

2nd — Sierra Riddle

3rd — Patience Murphy

4th — Jacob Robinson

5th — Hannah Mullins

Low Working Hunter 2'3"

1st — Jadalyn Danberry

2nd — Olivia Rader

3rd — Caroline Rowe

4th — Mackenzie Baggett

5th — Lexie Saint

6th — Rylee Gannon

7th — Carolyn Yarnell

8th — Alexandria Pontius

Intermediate Hunt Seat Equitation 2’3”

1st — Alexandria Horton

2nd — Mackenzie Baggett

3rd — Olivia Rader

4th — Jadalyn Danberry

5th — Alexandria Pontius

6th — Rylee Gannon

7th — Caroline Rowe

8th — Lexie Saint

9th — Carolyn Yarnell

