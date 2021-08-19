CIRCLEVILLE — Has your life been improved by parks and recreation in Pickaway County? If so, Pickaway County Park District wants to hear from you. The Park District is looking for stories about how parks have impacted your life.
The District will be selecting their favorite stories to send on to OPRA (Ohio Parks and Recreation Association), who will be traveling around the state this fall to film videos of some of these stories.
This video will then be used at OPRA's 2022 conference and by other park and recreation groups around the state.
Deadline to submit is Sept. 1. To submit your story, please use the link or visit the website. Link to submit story : https://forms.gle/iA7324tK83vpeoUx9