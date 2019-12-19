LOGAN — The Hocking County Farm Bureau is hosting Hunting Lease 101: Landowners Info Session at the Hocking College Logan Campus on Jan. 15, 2020.
Hunting leases are a way for farmers and landowners to diversify operations, add an additional stream of revenue or generate income from wildlife sustained through crop and habitat resources.
The workshop, taking place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., features attorney Robert Moore from Wright & Moore Law Co. He will address contract considerations, tenant issues and other concerns private landowners encounter when considering offering a lease on private land.
Joe Brooks, Eastern Regional Manager for Base Camp Leasing, a land management company, will discuss how landowners can earn revenue by leasing hunting rights on their property. A panel of lessors will also share their experience providing fee-based access to hunters.
Emily Archibald, who serves the Hocking region as a Private Lands Biologist for the ODNR Division of Wildlife, will be on-hand to provide resources for private landowners and local Nationwide Vanwormer Agency representatives will stand-by to answer attendees’ risk management and liability concerns.
The workshop is free for Farm Bureau Members; but there is a small fee for non-members. Space is limited. Contact the Hocking County Farm Bureau to reserve your spot by emailing hocking@ofbf.org or call 740-474-6284.
If paying by check, please mail to 24633 US Highway 23 S. Circleville, Ohio 43113 or call 740-474-6284 to pay by credit card.