Circleville Elementary
Ms. Smith and Mrs. Truex’s, AM Preschool Class
I am thankful for…
Breanna S. — my brother playing with me
Reese C. — my toy baby dolls and my Minnie Mouse blanket
Allison A. — my toys, and my Mom playing with me
Amelia K. — my Mom playing with me, my Mom and Dad taking me to the park
Nathaniel I. — guitars, my stuffed puppies, school, and my blanket
Cade H. — my red car
Jace F. — school and my tablet
Braelynn C. — my Mom, and when my Mom cleans my room
Brody M. — elephants and fish
Scarlett C. — strawberry and banana pie, my Mom and Dad, and my brother and sister
Noah C. — Christmas, Halloween, and Easter
Creed C. — my Mom, Grandma, Dad, and Sister
Landon T. — Mommy, Daddy, Mason
Abbigael R. — my Mom, and my Grandma, Mimi, Lexi, Austin, Ashton, B, Dad, and my little brother
Gigi L. — my Mommy, Daddy, Bubby, and my friends
Reece F. — my smile, laughing, my house, my Mom
Kamber F. — playing baseball with my brother
Brendan B. — toys, my dog, my family
Temprance L. — school, my sister, Gavin and Quinn
Mikalah M. — my Mom and Dad, my baby brother
Connor D. — my duckie
Madeline M. — my Mom and Dad making me dinner
Elizabeth W. — my Dad, my Mom, my sister Natalie, and my baby brother
Arianna T. — my Mom
Chloe C. — school
Zoe H. — rainbows
Silas H. — my Mom and Dad, by brother, and my Nana
Zeek S. — my sissy, Mom and Dad, food, school
Rowan D. — smooching my Mom and the babies
Raelynn D. — my Mom
Elijah T. — Ms. Smith, my parents, and my brother
Tinley W. — my Mom and Dad, my sister
Serenity H. — my sister, my brother, my Mom and Dad
Brantley S. — playing with my dog and bunny, my sister
Stormie A. — playing with Kathleen
Mrs. Jacobs, Kindergarten
I am thankful for chickens. – MaKenna
I am thankful for my mommy helping me clean up. – Chloe
I am thankful for kittens. – Kourtney
I am thankful for my mom. – Gunner
I am thankful for sharing food with my friends at Thanksgiving. – Alivia
I am thankful for hotdogs. – Gilbert
I am thankful for my shoes. – Liam
I am thankful for cleaning with my mom and grandma. – Hailee
I am thankful for pumpkin pie. – Grey
I am thankful for eating turkey. – Garrett
I am thankful for my house. – Noland
I am thankful for helping my family clean. – Aiden
I am thankful for cooking with my mom. – Keylee
I am thankful for helping others. – Elliot
I am thankful for helping my friends. – Kayson
I am thankful for my family. – Ella
I am thankful for my mom. – Gwen
I am thankful for my dog. – Stephen
I am thankful for my baby sister. – Bailey
I am thankful for my clothes on. – Carissa
I am thankful for all my friends. — Naomi
Mrs. Sabine, Kindergarten
my mom — Brantley
my coloring — Donavyn
my mommy — Natalie
my grandma and my mommy and my grandma Donna — Wesley
my mom — Mela
my friend — Jayden
helping Anthony — Ezra G.
school — Emerson
my dad taking me to the parks — Axel
having a friend — Jordan
my mom — Cooper
my cousin — Emilia
my birthday — Venita
my daddy sleeps with me — Rebel
my sister playing with me — Victor
my mom — Rayce
mommy — Liam
my mom — Ezra S.
playing — Jacob
my Tay-Tay because she’s having a baby boy — Violet
playing with my baby brother — Ryleigh
Mrs. Congrove, Kindergarten
Hope A. – my Mom
Serenity A. – my teacher
Bennett B. — the Army
Emmalee B. –God
Mia C. — my house
Ember D. – doctors
Braden D. – my sister
PJ G. – my Mom
Leah H. – my Dad
Alyce H. – my family
Micah I. – Mom and Dad
Anya L. — Mom and Dad
Chaos O. – Nintendo Switch
Blayne P. – turkey
Destiny P. – Mom and Dad
Tanner P. – Mom and my dog
Wyatt R. – Mom and Dad
Liam S. – food
Mary S. – my family and Jesus
Trent W. — food
Mrs. Strutz, Kindergarten
Kiera — I am thankful for my food.
Kylie — I am thankful for my mom.
Maddie — I am thankful for my friends.
Marcus — I am thankful for my nerf guns.
Greyson — I am thankful for my toys.
Caydenn — I am thankful for the library.
Peyton — I am thankful for OMG dolls.
Liam — I am thankful for my toy dinosaur.
Mia — I am thankful for blocks.
Alexa — I am thankful for my dog.
Jordan — I am thankful for cats.
Ava — I am thankful for my mom.
Jaycee — I am thankful for my mom.
Aiden — I am thankful for balls.
Lucas — I am thankful for my mom.
Avery — I am thankful for my dad.
Jack — I am thankful for pets.
Andrew — I am thankful for my mom.
Garrett — I am thankful for my mom giving me a pet.
Payton — I am thankful for Fortnight.
Sophia — I am thankful for my Barbie dreamhouse.
Suzanne — I am thankful for my favorite cat, Cheeto.
Jaxie — I am thankful for riding on ponies
Mrs. Thanasack, Kindergarten
I am thankful for...
my mom. Addy
my sister. Harper
my family. Preston
my cat. Irisa
my dad. Alayna
my family. Cameron
my friends. Ainslee
my country. Eythan
my mom and dad. Lucas
my bike. Chace
my dad. LJ
my friends. Jay
my school. Junior
my dad. Addison
my dinner. Miles
my grandparents. Tilly
my mom. Gavin
my friends. Hakeem
my mamaw. Izzy
my friends. Nevaeh
my grandparents. Landyn
my Christmas list. Layne
my school. Keagan
my mom and dad. Olivia
Hannah Wood, Intervention
“life, my family, my friends, God, my mom and food.” — Bobby, grade 5
“my family that died, my whole family, food, my two dogs Bentley and Snow, my teachers and my friends.” — Kylee, grade 5
“my PS2 that my grandma’s neighbor gave me, my Uncle Bobby, my dad in prison, my mom, my grandma and my sister.” — Jason, grade 5
“my dad, my teachers and friends, my cats Tigger and Lucky, my family, Mrs. Wood and Mrs. Martin and her horses.” — Hannah, grade 4
“my mom, my dad, my brother, my school, my teacher, Ms. DePugh” — Konner, grade 4
“my grandma, my mom, my dad, my Uncle Kevin, my brother Danny and Katie” — Sierra, grade 3
“food, my dad, my mom, my brother, Uncle Joe and my doctors” — Megan, grade 2
“my sister, my mom, my dad, my brother Konner, Mrs. Wood and Christmas presents.” — Blayke, grade 1
“Mrs. Wood, food, my toys, my mommy who lives with me, my daddy who works sometimes but sometimes he don’t, but he always buys me toys, and my baby sisters.” — Isamay, grade 1
Mrs. Scherer
Kaylena is thankful for her family, friends, food and Ms. Angie!
Bentley is thankful for his farm, the train, Mom, and Batman
Landon is thankful for pretzels, pretzels, pretzels, pretzels, Mom, Austin, Logan and Ms. Gabby.
Bri is thankful for Mom, Grammy and Pap, her brothers, friends, movies and games.
Brian is thankful for his Mom, house, videogames, his bike and a computer.
Lane is thankful for his mom and dad, his brother, his dog, grandma and Ms. Terra.
Mrs. Akers, First Grade
What are you thankful for?
Madison Barbee — my mom
Trey Brown — my Patrick Mahomes card
Beautiful Byrd — my teacher
Blaine Cline — my Xbox
Ramey Clutter — my family, friends, and health
Riley Daubenmire — my friend, Sophia
Marhari Gardner — my mom
Tyeis Good — my Patrick Mahomes card
Paxton Jarrell — food, especially spaghetti
Mordecai Landau — my family, my dog(Maverick), and my fish(Blueberry)
Landon Lombardo — my big Baker Mayfield souvenir card
Emmalynn Luft — my family and teacher
Hunter Neff — my family, teacher, and friends
Sophia Neff — my friend, Riley and my family
Madylynn Old — my family, pets, and friends
Lexi Penwell — my mom and dad
Hudson Sabine — my family
Mallory Smallridge — my family and teacher
Joseph Truex — my family, teacher, pets, food, and shelter
Ella Valentine — my family and teacher
Laci VanGundy — my teacher and my friend, Marhari
Meona Whitehead — my family and teacher
River Williamson — my family and friends
Mrs. Akers — my family, friends, pets, students, shelter, food, health, and the freedom given to us by our Armed Forces
Lynda McLaughlin, Second Grade
Ksena: my friends
Kylee: my 2nd grade teacher
Aiden: God and everything
Kayla: my teacher
Zyamira: God created me
Joey (LJ): my life and my family
Dana: my family, my pets, and my teacher
Bryce: my family
Hayley: my family and friends
Audri: my teacher, my family, and my friends
Mariah G: my pets, my family, my teacher, and my friends
Genevieve: my teacher, my family, and friends
Madilyn: my friends
Andrew: the freedom in America and God
Alli: God and my life
Skyla: my friends
Gabe: everybody and God
Johann: my family
Leland: my teacher
Eddie: God making me
Dalton: God, my friends, family, teacher, and animals
Vincent: my family
Cole: my family
Mariah W: my P.E. teachers and P.E. class
Mya: the Army
Robin Hedrick, Second Grade
getting help because it is nice when others help me. Riley Leach
Bugsie, my dog, because he is so cute and funny! Samantha Moats
My Grandpa because he buys me stuff and reads to me. Blake Myers
My mom and dad, my dog, my family, and for helping others because I like to be nice. Makenzie Collett
My Great Grandma who passed away because she did stuff for me. William Johnston
My family because they help me a lot. Koby Blanton
My family because they love me. Zayden Waugh
For my dog, Ruby and Boso because I would never sleep without them. Rylynn Jeffries
my dad and mom because they love me. Bayleigh Cameron
that Sky is my friend. Michael McClure
for my dog, Mason, because he has been my buddy since I was a baby. Caroline Mogan
my family because I love my family, my mom is nice to me and she loves me. Sky Thompson
my family, my dogs, Mrs. Hedrick, recess, and my friends because they all help me. Lilly Sevy
my mom so I help her. Isabella Perkins
my family because they all care about me. Julia Strausbaugh
my cat, Gizmo, because if he died I would go crazy for days. Mackenzie Doddroe
for our freedom from London because we don’t have to listen to them. Jackson Finley
for my mom and dad because I would die without them. Braxton Bell
my stuffed animal, Chippy, because he helps me sleep and he sits with me. Owen Cameron
having a roof over my head and nice parents because some kids live in the wild or in a car. Haylee Cantrell
my grandma because I can learn about her. Carson Secrest
Mrs. Hedrick because if I didn’t have her, who would teach me? Ashlynn James
my family because I love them. My dad and mom are my BFF’s. Avigail DePew
our Veterans because they saved our country and saved our world. Alyna Spears