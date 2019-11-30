Circleville Elementary

Ms. Smith and Mrs. Truex’s, AM Preschool Class

I am thankful for…

Breanna S. — my brother playing with me

Reese C. — my toy baby dolls and my Minnie Mouse blanket

Allison A. — my toys, and my Mom playing with me

Amelia K. — my Mom playing with me, my Mom and Dad taking me to the park

Nathaniel I. — guitars, my stuffed puppies, school, and my blanket

Cade H. — my red car

Jace F. — school and my tablet

Braelynn C. — my Mom, and when my Mom cleans my room

Brody M. — elephants and fish

Scarlett C. — strawberry and banana pie, my Mom and Dad, and my brother and sister

Noah C. — Christmas, Halloween, and Easter

Creed C. — my Mom, Grandma, Dad, and Sister

Landon T. — Mommy, Daddy, Mason

Abbigael R. — my Mom, and my Grandma, Mimi, Lexi, Austin, Ashton, B, Dad, and my little brother

Gigi L. — my Mommy, Daddy, Bubby, and my friends

Reece F. — my smile, laughing, my house, my Mom

Kamber F. — playing baseball with my brother

Brendan B. — toys, my dog, my family

Temprance L. — school, my sister, Gavin and Quinn

Mikalah M. — my Mom and Dad, my baby brother

Connor D. — my duckie

Madeline M. — my Mom and Dad making me dinner

Elizabeth W. — my Dad, my Mom, my sister Natalie, and my baby brother

Arianna T. — my Mom

Chloe C. — school

Zoe H. — rainbows

Silas H. — my Mom and Dad, by brother, and my Nana

Zeek S. — my sissy, Mom and Dad, food, school

Rowan D. — smooching my Mom and the babies

Raelynn D. — my Mom

Elijah T. — Ms. Smith, my parents, and my brother

Tinley W. — my Mom and Dad, my sister

Serenity H. — my sister, my brother, my Mom and Dad

Brantley S. — playing with my dog and bunny, my sister

Stormie A. — playing with Kathleen

Mrs. Jacobs, Kindergarten

I am thankful for chickens. – MaKenna

I am thankful for my mommy helping me clean up. – Chloe

I am thankful for kittens. – Kourtney

I am thankful for my mom. – Gunner

I am thankful for sharing food with my friends at Thanksgiving. – Alivia

I am thankful for hotdogs. – Gilbert

I am thankful for my shoes. – Liam

I am thankful for cleaning with my mom and grandma. – Hailee

I am thankful for pumpkin pie. – Grey

I am thankful for eating turkey. – Garrett

I am thankful for my house. – Noland

I am thankful for helping my family clean. – Aiden

I am thankful for cooking with my mom. – Keylee

I am thankful for helping others. – Elliot

I am thankful for helping my friends. – Kayson

I am thankful for my family. – Ella

I am thankful for my mom. – Gwen

I am thankful for my dog. – Stephen

I am thankful for my baby sister. – Bailey

I am thankful for my clothes on. – Carissa

I am thankful for all my friends. — Naomi

Mrs. Sabine, Kindergarten

my mom — Brantley

my coloring — Donavyn

my mommy — Natalie

my grandma and my mommy and my grandma Donna — Wesley

my mom — Mela

my friend — Jayden

helping Anthony — Ezra G.

school — Emerson

my dad taking me to the parks — Axel

having a friend — Jordan

my mom — Cooper

my cousin — Emilia

my birthday — Venita

my daddy sleeps with me — Rebel

my sister playing with me — Victor

my mom — Rayce

mommy — Liam

my mom — Ezra S.

playing — Jacob

my Tay-Tay because she’s having a baby boy — Violet

playing with my baby brother — Ryleigh

Mrs. Congrove, Kindergarten

Hope A. – my Mom

Serenity A. – my teacher

Bennett B. — the Army

Emmalee B. –God

Mia C. — my house

Ember D. – doctors

Braden D. – my sister

PJ G. – my Mom

Leah H. – my Dad

Alyce H. – my family

Micah I. – Mom and Dad

Anya L. — Mom and Dad

Chaos O. – Nintendo Switch

Blayne P. – turkey

Destiny P. – Mom and Dad

Tanner P. – Mom and my dog

Wyatt R. – Mom and Dad

Liam S. – food

Mary S. – my family and Jesus

Trent W. — food

Mrs. Strutz, Kindergarten

Kiera — I am thankful for my food.

Kylie — I am thankful for my mom.

Maddie — I am thankful for my friends.

Marcus — I am thankful for my nerf guns.

Greyson — I am thankful for my toys.

Caydenn — I am thankful for the library.

Peyton — I am thankful for OMG dolls.

Liam — I am thankful for my toy dinosaur.

Mia — I am thankful for blocks.

Alexa — I am thankful for my dog.

Jordan — I am thankful for cats.

Ava — I am thankful for my mom.

Jaycee — I am thankful for my mom.

Aiden — I am thankful for balls.

Lucas — I am thankful for my mom.

Avery — I am thankful for my dad.

Jack — I am thankful for pets.

Andrew — I am thankful for my mom.

Garrett — I am thankful for my mom giving me a pet.

Payton — I am thankful for Fortnight.

Sophia — I am thankful for my Barbie dreamhouse.

Suzanne — I am thankful for my favorite cat, Cheeto.

Jaxie — I am thankful for riding on ponies

Mrs. Thanasack, Kindergarten

I am thankful for...

my mom. Addy

my sister. Harper

my family. Preston

my cat. Irisa

my dad. Alayna

my family. Cameron

my friends. Ainslee

my country. Eythan

my mom and dad. Lucas

my bike. Chace

my dad. LJ

my friends. Jay

my school. Junior

my dad. Addison

my dinner. Miles

my grandparents. Tilly

my mom. Gavin

my friends. Hakeem

my mamaw. Izzy

my friends. Nevaeh

my grandparents. Landyn

my Christmas list. Layne

my school. Keagan

my mom and dad. Olivia

Hannah Wood, Intervention

“life, my family, my friends, God, my mom and food.” — Bobby, grade 5

“my family that died, my whole family, food, my two dogs Bentley and Snow, my teachers and my friends.” — Kylee, grade 5

“my PS2 that my grandma’s neighbor gave me, my Uncle Bobby, my dad in prison, my mom, my grandma and my sister.” — Jason, grade 5

“my dad, my teachers and friends, my cats Tigger and Lucky, my family, Mrs. Wood and Mrs. Martin and her horses.” — Hannah, grade 4

“my mom, my dad, my brother, my school, my teacher, Ms. DePugh” — Konner, grade 4

“my grandma, my mom, my dad, my Uncle Kevin, my brother Danny and Katie” — Sierra, grade 3

“food, my dad, my mom, my brother, Uncle Joe and my doctors” — Megan, grade 2

“my sister, my mom, my dad, my brother Konner, Mrs. Wood and Christmas presents.” — Blayke, grade 1

“Mrs. Wood, food, my toys, my mommy who lives with me, my daddy who works sometimes but sometimes he don’t, but he always buys me toys, and my baby sisters.” — Isamay, grade 1

Mrs. Scherer

Kaylena is thankful for her family, friends, food and Ms. Angie!

Bentley is thankful for his farm, the train, Mom, and Batman

Landon is thankful for pretzels, pretzels, pretzels, pretzels, Mom, Austin, Logan and Ms. Gabby.

Bri is thankful for Mom, Grammy and Pap, her brothers, friends, movies and games.

Brian is thankful for his Mom, house, videogames, his bike and a computer.

Lane is thankful for his mom and dad, his brother, his dog, grandma and Ms. Terra.

Mrs. Akers, First Grade

What are you thankful for?

Madison Barbee — my mom

Trey Brown — my Patrick Mahomes card

Beautiful Byrd — my teacher

Blaine Cline — my Xbox

Ramey Clutter — my family, friends, and health

Riley Daubenmire — my friend, Sophia

Marhari Gardner — my mom

Tyeis Good — my Patrick Mahomes card

Paxton Jarrell — food, especially spaghetti

Mordecai Landau — my family, my dog(Maverick), and my fish(Blueberry)

Landon Lombardo — my big Baker Mayfield souvenir card

Emmalynn Luft — my family and teacher

Hunter Neff — my family, teacher, and friends

Sophia Neff — my friend, Riley and my family

Madylynn Old — my family, pets, and friends

Lexi Penwell — my mom and dad

Hudson Sabine — my family

Mallory Smallridge — my family and teacher

Joseph Truex — my family, teacher, pets, food, and shelter

Ella Valentine — my family and teacher

Laci VanGundy — my teacher and my friend, Marhari

Meona Whitehead — my family and teacher

River Williamson — my family and friends

Mrs. Akers — my family, friends, pets, students, shelter, food, health, and the freedom given to us by our Armed Forces

Lynda McLaughlin, Second Grade

Ksena: my friends

Kylee: my 2nd grade teacher

Aiden: God and everything

Kayla: my teacher

Zyamira: God created me

Joey (LJ): my life and my family

Dana: my family, my pets, and my teacher

Bryce: my family

Hayley: my family and friends

Audri: my teacher, my family, and my friends

Mariah G: my pets, my family, my teacher, and my friends

Genevieve: my teacher, my family, and friends

Madilyn: my friends

Andrew: the freedom in America and God

Alli: God and my life

Skyla: my friends

Gabe: everybody and God

Johann: my family

Leland: my teacher

Eddie: God making me

Dalton: God, my friends, family, teacher, and animals

Vincent: my family

Cole: my family

Mariah W: my P.E. teachers and P.E. class

Mya: the Army

Robin Hedrick, Second Grade

getting help because it is nice when others help me. Riley Leach

Bugsie, my dog, because he is so cute and funny! Samantha Moats

My Grandpa because he buys me stuff and reads to me. Blake Myers

My mom and dad, my dog, my family, and for helping others because I like to be nice. Makenzie Collett

My Great Grandma who passed away because she did stuff for me. William Johnston

My family because they help me a lot. Koby Blanton

My family because they love me. Zayden Waugh

For my dog, Ruby and Boso because I would never sleep without them. Rylynn Jeffries

my dad and mom because they love me. Bayleigh Cameron

that Sky is my friend. Michael McClure

for my dog, Mason, because he has been my buddy since I was a baby. Caroline Mogan

my family because I love my family, my mom is nice to me and she loves me. Sky Thompson

my family, my dogs, Mrs. Hedrick, recess, and my friends because they all help me. Lilly Sevy

my mom so I help her. Isabella Perkins

my family because they all care about me. Julia Strausbaugh

my cat, Gizmo, because if he died I would go crazy for days. Mackenzie Doddroe

for our freedom from London because we don’t have to listen to them. Jackson Finley

for my mom and dad because I would die without them. Braxton Bell

my stuffed animal, Chippy, because he helps me sleep and he sits with me. Owen Cameron

having a roof over my head and nice parents because some kids live in the wild or in a car. Haylee Cantrell

my grandma because I can learn about her. Carson Secrest

Mrs. Hedrick because if I didn’t have her, who would teach me? Ashlynn James

my family because I love them. My dad and mom are my BFF’s. Avigail DePew

our Veterans because they saved our country and saved our world. Alyna Spears

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments