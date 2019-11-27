Mrs. Crawford, Third Grade
By Jett — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my family because they all love me very much and take care of me. By giving me food water and shelter and other things like toys, video games, tablets. I am also thankful for my family because they take me everywhere like Florida, Texas, California, Cruises and other cool places and things and that is how I know they love me, take care of me. Now you know why I am thankful for my family.
I am also thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my friends because play with me and make me happy. They make me happy by making me feel better when I feel down and sad. Also they play with me and we all have so much fun playing all these games like tag, hide and seek and also board games. My friends also makes me happy when I have no one to play with and they ask me to play with them and that cheers me up. Now you know why I am thankful for my friends.
I am thankful for my pets. I am thankful for my pets because they love and also they make me feel really better when I am sad. They make me feel better when I am in my room feeling down. Then they come in my room and I put them on the bed if they need help. Then they lay next to me and I pet them and when my hand softly strokes against there soft fur I feel much better. Now you know why I am thankful for my pets.
By Michael — I am thankful for my family and friends.I am thankful to have the best dad and mom. I am thankful for video games. I am thankful Jailen, Joniley and Boniley. I am thankful for everybody that I know. I am thankful for video games.
I am thankful for holidays and birthdays.I am thankful for mostly everything including you who is reading. I am thankful for me and everybody. I'm thankful for food because if we didn't have food we wouldn't be on this planet its a need we survive with food and water. I'm thankful for my dog because I would be lonely if he wasn't here because he's the only one I get to see everyday.
By Grant — I'm thankful for my house because it provides shelter and elitesity to keep us warm inside. I'm thankful for my mom because she cooks food for us and if I need help she will help me.
I'm thankful for my moms car because when its raining we won't get soaked if you had a bike you would get soaked a car you'll travel a lot quicker than a bike. I'm thankful for my clothes because we would be cold and we wouldn't be able to go outside.
I'm thankful for my friends because I would have no one to play with or go to school with.
By Anisha-Kakirde — I am thankful for my family, friends and the fourth of July. One reason I like my family is because they take care of me. They take care of me when I am sick. They also take care of me when I am starving. And they take care of me when I am hurt.
One reason why I am thankful for my friends because they like to play with me.They like to play hide and seek with me [but it is hard to find people]. They like to play fun games with me.
One reason why I am thankful for the fourth of July is because we get to do a lot of fun fireworks. I like doing the sparklers because you can touch your own sparkler with other sparklers so you can have 2 sparklers on 1! I like the bang snaps because you can throw them and they will pop very loud. My favorite firework is the spinning fireworks because it makes a vroom sound and it also spins all over the place.
By Landon Wolfe — I am thankful that I even have a mom and dad and with out that stuff I would not be born at all. Now you know what I am thankfulI am thankful for my mom and dad because they have a house we can live in and we have food to eat and if we were poor we wouldn’t have any of that stuff.
I am thankful for my teacher and that I have a really good teacher and that she is really nice to us. She is not hard on us when we make mistakes and then we can learn from those mistakes and get better. She is fine if we make mistakes. She makes mistakes too but we do not care one bit at all.
I am thankful for my friends and that I have good friends to trust. I trust them and there nice to me and I am nice to them too. when I go out to recess I am lucky I have friends to play with and want to play with me. It works out because we all like the same kind of thing to do at recess. I like to play football too and so I am thankful to have such great friends.
I am thankful to have a brother to play with and to have fun times together at places even at home. we like to play games together and play sports. we just like to be brothers and maybe we fight but we like to have fun together and play together. so I am thankful that I have a brother to do all that stuff.
I am thankful for my grandparents and that they care for me and want to spend time with me and go places with me and spend money on me on my birthdays. They did not have to do that stuff for me but they wanted to do that because they love me. so that is why I am thankful for my grandparents and what they want to do for me because they love me a lot.
I am thankful for my ancestors because without them, my mom and dad would not have been born and I would not have been born to start with. Without my ancestors my grandparents would have not have been born. Without my grandparents, my mom and dad would not have been born. Without my mom and dad I would have not been born and that is why I am thankful for everything I do.
I am thankful for my whole family and what they all do for me in my life and how they help me. I am thankful for everybody and how they help me in my life and without my family and my ancestors I would not be alive today in life.
By Mason — I’m thankful for my school because if we did not have it we would not know stuff. When we have school we get to know a lot of new stuff. School we get to be with friends so you get to play with them. School is when you lean math so you get more to lean. School is when you get to know someone. I’m thankful school because when I go to school I get to play with my friends in school. When I go to school I get to learn math and I like math because I like to use a number line. When I go to school get to righting what is going in are life then we right it. When I go to school get to go to art I like to do art and we get to do a lot of stuff. When I go to school I get to go to music in music we sing and we play games.
By Isaac — I am thankful for God because without God we would not have been here right now we would not have a home, school, cars, cites (and home schools). There would not be any plants. Earth would have not existed at all. Then there would only be: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Uranus, Neptune. There would only be seven planets in our universe. Without God signs of life would not exist. And no God = no Jesus. God is very important in our universe, that is why we need God.
By Vance Daranikone — My family and friends. My friends are Carater, Angela, Amelia, Reese, Cruz, that's some of them and there is way more than that. Now I am telling you about my family here they are mom, dad, aunts, uncles, grandmas, and great-grandma — short for it is GG.
These are some of the pets in the family — Rocksea, Bexley, Sadey, and a lot more than that. I am also thankful for the food we all need to eat to live. My favorite food is tomatoes, carrots, apples, grapes, and meats, natural foods, there's lots more than that!
By Carter — Today I'm going to tell you some stuff that I'm grateful for. One of the things I'm grateful for being alive and having a family. And having one that cares for me and takes care of me and acts like I am a person young or older. Also I’m grateful for having money and having enough money so that I can go to school and learn and have clothes. And have a car to drive around and explore new places and new things and have a warm comfy house. Another thing that I'm grateful for is food or candy and having good food like meatloaf or cooked carrots or good candy like suckers or Twix.
I'm also grateful for some stuff that's out of my comfort zone like playgrounds. Also having bikes and friends to play with and a neighborhood that's in a circle so if I get lost, I can just go around the loop and find my house. Another thing I'm grateful for is land because land is what most stuff is made and how we can even walk because if land just disappeared we would not last long at all. Another thing I'm grateful for is dirt. Like land that really what everyone relies on for food and other stuff so we need dirt or we would have a lot less people in the world. Those are the things are grateful for hopefully you liked it.
By Bentley — I’m thankful for my mom and my dad. The reason I’m thankful for my mom is she does a lot of stuff like she paid for me to play baseball. Another reason I'm thankful for my mom is because she buys the food I eat.
I’m thankful for my dad because he buys stuff for our basement so I can hit a ball into a net. Another reason I'm thankful for my dad he help me get better at baseball by setting up stuff so I can hit. Now you know what I am thankful for.
By Cruz — I’m thankful for my mom and dad. The reason I’m thankful for my dad is because he gets me a lot of stuff and he got me a KTM 2018 65 number 49 and he made me a dirt bike track. Also he buys me a $400 dollar BMX bike it is a fitbit with chrome bars and pink grips and white and pink grip ends. And he takes my snowboarding and I have never ridden a BMX with training wheels and if he bot a bike with them he took them off. That is why I’m thankful for my dad.
The reason I’m thankful for my mom is because she takes me to a lot of places and buys me a lot of nice things and does a lot of things with me and she told me how to spell my name at the age of one; she also told me how to spell a lot of stuff. And she also told me how to do times in math. She takes me to a lot of my sports.Now you know what I'm thankful for.
By Logan — I am thankful for my friends and family that help me reach my goals in life. That care for me they help me all the time. They are always here for me. I am thankful for the food and water they buy for me. I am thankful for the house they bought for me. The stuff they bought for me.
I am also thankful for the food and water God provided for us. I am also thankful that he gave his only son for us and that Jesus died on the cross for are sins. I also thankful that God gave people the ideas to make houses and put a roof over are heads. I am thankful that God created the earth for us to live on.I am thankful for the animals god made made on the earth for us to see.
I am thankful for my life that I live and my school that helps me get smarter. I am thankful for people in the army and the people who serve and are a police men that protect us. I am thankful that they do all that training to keep us safe from bad guys.
I am thankful for the roof over my head and the food and water I have. I am thankful that farmers plant food for stores to sell.
By Maria — Thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they buy me stuff and they love me and I love them. But I mostly am thank my mom and dad because they are kind and loving people.
Thankful for math and science. I am thankful for math and science because we need it to make schools, and house, and more. And if we did not math or science we would have any of that stuff.
Thankful for animals. I am thankful for animals because they give us food and pets. And because I love them most of all.
Thankful for food and water. I am thankful for water and food because we need it to live. And because food tastes.
By Angela — My toys, my family and friends, my teacher, my class, and food, and shelter.
I'm thankful for this day, hope everybody has a good day and a lovely life. I'm thankful for this school, God and Jesus and animals. I'm thankful for my life and when we have thanksgiving dinner like the pumpkin pie, turkey, my favorite mac'n'cheese. I'm thankful for the earth. And I'm thankful for my life.
By Allena — I’m thankful for my coaches. I’m thankful for my coaches because without my coaches I my team would not be able to learn anything. Speaking of learning I’m also thankful for my teacher Mrs. Crawford. I’m thankful for Mrs. Crawford because without Mrs. Crawford I would not be able to learn. That means I can’t go to college for whatever I want to be when I grow up.
Now I’m going to you more reasons I’m thankful for my coaches. Their names are Kim and Justin. The reason I’m thankful for Kim is because she calms Justin and the team down when needed. Like if Justin get anxious then she will calm him down. Or when the team gets frustrated she will talk to us and calm us down.
Now for Justin. I’m thankful for Justin because I can count on him to push me and the team. So that means if something happens he will push us to do better. I do competitive cheerleading and if a stunt falls then he will say, “get back up and do it ten more times.” That just really pushes me to do it eleven more times not just ten. That's why I'm thankful for Justin.
Now for why I’m thankful for Mrs. Crawford. I’m thankful for Mrs.Crawford because she teaches me so many different things. Like math, reading, writing, and more. Also she is so much fun, I could not ask for a better third grade teacher. She is so much fun! Also how she reads it's so amazing I can't explain it. There is so much more I could say but it would just be to much! I‘m so thankful for her. That's why I'm thankful.
I’m thankful for so many more things like my mom and dad. The reason I didn’t write about my mom and dad is because I’m so thankful for them I could not write anuff! You know what I will Write a little bit about my mom and dad. But only a few reasons.
I'm thankful for my mom and dad. I ́m thankful for my mom because she is caring and loving. Also she feeds me and she keeps and a roof over my head. I'm thankful for my dad because he's loving and caring. I can count on him for anything. Also he helps me for many different things. Those are only a few reasons I'm thankful for my mom and dad! All in all, I'm thankful for everything I have.
By Wade — I’m thankful for everything no really everything. Everything is perfect like my family school and life is perfect I just want to tell how thankful I am. For example my mom. My mom is probably the best mom I could ever ask for she helps me so much and I can't explain how much of a great mom she is. Another example my friends they help me with a ton of things too. Maybe they might tell me things like not to do that or do this and they made me who I am today. Even my brothers most of the time there brats but they do care for me and I care for them.
I am also thankful for God. Do you know who I should be thanking — God. God is the one we all should be thanking he made this all possible he could have not done anything but he did. Not just me should be thanking him but you should just think about it and he has given you all of your talent you have to this day. Sometimes things can hurt your feelings a lot but don't just give up there keep on going.
By Makenna — I’m thankful for Thanksgiving because it’s where we can spend a lot of time together with our friends and family and we can share what were thankful for. I’m also thankful for Christmas because we give our friends and family presents to show how much we care and love them. I’m thankful for Valentines Day we get to express our feelings to people and show how much we love them.
I'm also thankful for Halloween and Easter here's why Halloween is were we can get a lot of candy and dress up and Easter is were we can collect eggs and spend time with people. I’m thankful for my mom and my family because they give me food and shelter
By ibrahim — I'm thankful for the school and my family and friends at school back to our class we do math and we do science in are classroom. I'm thankful for my friends when I need them and when there's no one around to play with.
My friends play with me and my friends ride bikes with me. Im thankful for my family because they buy me things and my dad plays hide and seek with me. He plays video games with me my sister gives me money to buy things.
My mom lets me do whatever I want to and my baby brother helps me clean up when I make a mess or when I spill something. My other brother helps me in the video games he gives me money to in the games.
By Reese — I am thankful for my parents because They make me food they take me to stores so I can get stuff. Like today my mom said I can go to Famous Footwear — my mom doesn't have to do that she just decides to do that because she loves me. Like one time my dad got me a basketball because the basketball I had was way too small.
My dad didn't have to do that. You see we are not going to get whatever we want, it's not like our parents are made of money. That's why they have jobs so they can use the money to keep us healthy.
I am thankful for my friends because they support me when am going through hard times. Like when this girl started talking all this mean stuff about me. So my best friend stand up for me.
I am thankful for my teacher because she helps me and teaches me new things every day, and without teachers we would not be learning multiplication and all kinds of other stuff.
By Kayleigh — I am thankful for my family because they feed me. And love me and support me. My brother makes sure I am safe at all times. My mom makes sure I am safe too. My dad is all about keeping me safe. Also I am thankful for my dog because he snuggled in my lap. And I love him. I am thankful for the food my mom makes because she makes healthy foods and snacks. I am thankful for a home because it keeps me safe from rain,snow,and tornadoes.
By Rylan — I'm thankful for my mom because she is very nice to me. She treats me good and help me with things. She gets me good clothes and shoes. My mom help me with cleaning the dog dishes. My mom also help me with getting food and water for the dogs.
My mom does good things for me like help me understand what word I'm on if I get stuck on. I'm thankful for my mom for getting me food. Because she pays a lot of money for me and my four siblings and my two dogs.