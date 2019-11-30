Scioto Elementary
Mrs. Dixon, Third Grade
By Jackson — I am thankful for toilet paper because if you did not have toilet paper, you would have to use your hands or leafs. I am also thankful for trees because if you did not have trees, you would not have tp.
By Alphin — I’m thankful for my family because they do so much for me. I’m also thankful for sinks and soap because you can wash your hands and not be sick all the time.
By Harper — I’m thankful for shelter because I don’t want to stand out side all the time. I would freeze! I’m also thankful for clothes because if you want to play in the snow, you need lots of clothes. Anther thing is my family because whenever I’m sad, they’re there for me, even when I’m old and stinky and cant move…they will be there for me! Also school and the teachers because I would not be smart.
I’m really thankful for cops because they make sure we are safe. And jobs because our moms and dads need to pay bills for us and our house. Also food and water because we would be dead if we did not have food and water right now.
By Kylee — I’m thankful for having school because if I did not have school, I would not be smart. Also, I am thankful for my mom and my dad and my family for taking care of me. I am thankful for the cops so everyone is safe and not crazy. I’m thankful for my teacher, Mrs. Dixon. I am thankful for Mrs. Aqino so nobody is bad and so teachers are not srst. I’m thankful for shelter so then I don’t have to be cold. I’m, thankful for clothes so then I won’t be cold. I’m also thankful for me friend because they tell me nice things about…me. I’m thankful for food and drinks.
By Lily — Hi, my name is Lily. I’m thankful for all of my family members. I’m thankful for what God gives us. I’m thankful for the people that save our country. The people that give up their lives for us. I’m thankful for my teacher and my classmates. And I’m thankful for learning I love school, it’s the best. I’m thankful for our country. Because I’m glad that we have toys and family and holidays. I like that we have phones. I’m glad that I have friends because if I didn’t have friends, I would be lonely. I am really thankful for all of these things. Thank you, God.
By James — Hi, my name is James. I am thankful for the U.S.A. I am thankful for the U.S.A because we have something other countries don’t have, that is freedom. Brave people fought for our freedom in the U.S.A. Many were injured. Clara Barton was not scared to go on the battlefield as long as they are cured and safe. People still fight and die for our freedom.
By Kyleigh — My name is Kyleigh Miller. I’m thankful for my family because if I am sad, they cheer me up. I’m thankful for school because I learn new stuff everyday for school. I am thankful for Mrs. Dixon because she takes time to teach us of her days. I’m thankful for a house because it is warm in a house. I am thankful for food because if we did not have food, we would not survive without food. I’m thankful for the arm firefighters and cops because they keep us safe. I’m thankful for God because he game me life.
By Jack — I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. I am also thankful for God, food, and shelter.
By Maddie — I am thankful for family. Without family, you will need to live in an orphanage. Also, I am thankful for moms, dads, grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Also, I am grateful for food. Without food, we would starve or suffer. I would not like to suffer from not eating.
Also, I am grateful for homes. Without homes, we would be wet, cold, hungry, and we would have to sleep outside.
P.S. — I love my planet, parents, grandparents, food, family, and especially Jesus and God. Also, my life.
By Charlotte — I am thankful for my teacher because she cares for us, she makes everything fun for us, and she takes care of the classroom. Whenever she is having a bad day, she keeps on teaching like a teacher and makes it look like nothing happened.
I’m thankful for my mom because she is always there to talk to. She takes me to dance and stones the costumes that I get and pays for the,. She does most of the work around the house. She keeps me and my sister in shape so we don’t turn into a couch potato.
I am also thankful for the money that I have because I have a place to live and somewhere warm to sleep. Money, food, and water that is clean and a big house and pets that I can take care of. Give money to animal shelters and other places that I could help so that they can have a better life.
By Brayden — I am thankful for the food I am served. And my house. Also, my dog, my mom, dad, and sister. Also my school and my church. And my grandparents. Also, my teacher and my friends, sports, learning. And construction worker. Also my dirtbike and my trick scooter, also my BMX bike and the gear. Our state. And our world because if we did not have a world, we would have nothing. I’m also thankful for cops and the army because they save us. And my nice carpet at school. And my insentev. Hope you like it.
By Tyler — I am thankful for that we live in a free country. If we were not free, black and white people would not be able to go to the same school. But since we are free, black and white people can play with each other.
By Taylor — I’m thankful for planet Earth and the people who care for it. Thank you, God for making a great planet with good people. Everyone on planet Earth is good, even the people who make bad decisions deserve a second chance. Thank you, God for this great planet with wonderful people who walk, live and care for the planet. I’m thankful for everyone and everyone. I’m super thankful for my family, friends and teachers, Mrs. Rose, Mrs. Bower, Mrs. Boso and Mrs. Dixon. Thank you, everybody, thank you.
By Abel — So, my name is Abel Logan. So this is a paper that I am thankful for. So, I’m thankful for a beautiful school called TV school because all of it is beautiful. And I am thankful for Mrs. Dixon and Mrs. Bower and Mrs. Boucher and Mrs. Queen and the principal and Mr. Ponis. So that’s only one thing. So, I’m thankful for God because he made the world. So, I’m thankful for my family because they made me. And I’m thankful for the holidays because I can have food and presents and more, I just do not know them all. I’m thankful to have books because they help me. And I’m thankful to have a TV because I can relax. That’s all I’m thankful for.
By Elijah — I am thankful for shelter because if we did not have it when it storms, we would get cold. When a tornadoe comes, if you are not near a ditch, then what? And everything else because if nothing was here, me and you would not be here.
By Alivia — Hi, my name is Alivia Green. I am thankful for school. Why am I thankful for school is because I like my teachers and I like to learn. My teacher’s names are Miss. Williams, Mrs. Ridley, Mrs. Dixon, Mrs. Brouwer, Mrs. Walpert, Mrs. Jupexsey, Mrs. Aquenow Mrs. Anderson. I want to be a teacher when I grow up. Some people can not go to school because their parents can’t afford it.
I am also thankful for my family and friends. I will tell you my friends and the people I live with. My friends are Harper and Sadie. I live with my mom, brother, dad and dog. That is what I am thankful for.
By Alaina — I am thankful for my family because they get me clothes and they get food for us. And if I did not have them, I do not know what I would do. Another thing I am thankful for is school because I get to learn, and I get to have the best teacher. If school did not exist, I would not have a good teacher, or learn new things or old things. And one more thing is that I am thankful for this world because they give us fresh air and they give us water and land. If Earth was not here, I would never be alive and have a good life and that is all. Goodbye!
By Gabriel — I will tell you what I am thankful for. I am thankful for my family. My family is so so so important too. My mom and dad help me and cook for me and they are just so important to me. I am thankful for God and Jesus, they provide life and all of the beautiful people on Earth would not be here if we did not have God or Jesus. Food and water is very important, not more important than God and Jesus, but still important because we would be starved. That is what I am thankful for. We love you, world.
By Payton — I’m thankful for school because I’ll learn and if you don’t learn, you will not read good or spell good. And teachers. Also. Gym, music, library and Mrs. Radclift. Special needs teachers. Principal. And sometimes you do fun stuff. Also, I am thankful for everybody at my school. And you can also get new friends.
I’m thankful for my parents.
I’m thankful for my family because they get me food and toys. And hugs, and for the most part, the dogs!!!! They take care of me. Buy me clothes. I love my family!!!!!!!
By Arieana — I’m thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn. And she helped my class maties. And she could have chose some other job, but she chose to come to Scioto Elementary School to help kids learn. And I think she would love to be here until the day she has to leave. And I know she loves kids because she has a ton of her own. There is Zek, he is a fifth grader and Gidean, he is a middle schooler.
I’m also thankful for my mom, dad, brothers and sister. If my mom and dad never met, I would not be alive. And if my brother Dominik was not here, I would not be able to stand up for myself. And not let other kids hurt me and also, I would not be able to clean my own clothes if my brother was nor here. And my sister, I would not know how to take care of a baby.
And I’m also thankful for life because if I did not have life, I would not be alive, and I would not have a roof over my head and not my dad or mom, or my family. Also, because I would not have my friends and teacher.
I’m also thankful for all the people that come in for a sub, when Mrs. Dixon can not come.
By Quinn — I am thankful for my family. If I did not have my mom, dad, brother or my sister, I would not be a nice kid a good friend. My most important family member is probably my brother. Why is he my favorite family member? If I did not have him, my life would be miserable! So hey, that is what I am most thankful for. My family!
My sister is always fighting and arguing with me, but my dad says, even if you fight with each other, you still love each other. My mom is upset with nails. And she works at OCLC and a nail company could be Color Street. And finally, my dad. He is the most wise and he is a police officer. He likes to take pictures of things. Have a good day. Good by!
By Katie — I am thankful for family because without family, I woult not be here, neither would anybody in the world, family made everyone. Not specifically your family, but family.
I am also thankful for personalities, because without it, the world would be so boring. So I am thankful for personalities.
I am thankful for schools and teachers in them. Because without the schools and teachers in them, everyone would not learn and I want people to learn, especially me. The teachers I am thankful for are Mrs. Noutin, Mrs. Homelton, Mrs. Boso and Mrs. Dixon. That is what I am thankful for.